Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?

Depending on what kind of deals Qualcomm and MediaTek offer at that time, Sammy could decide to stick with the Snapdragon 8 line, switch to Dimensity chips, or consider powering its flagship and high-end handsets with one of its homemade Exynos chipsets.

If Revegnus is right, we should start to see more budget Galaxy phones powered by Dimensity chips. The big question is whether MediaTek will be able to continue to offer large enough discounts to Samsung to entice it to eventually make the switch to Dimensity for its pricier smartphones. Does this mean that performance and power efficiency don't matter? Not at all. But we are getting closer to a time when Dimensity, Snapdragon, and even Exynos chips can compete with each other. and that leaves pricing as the big differentiator.