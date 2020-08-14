Check out the first television commercial for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip went up against the Motorola razr and the former had much better specs than the nostalgia-tinged model. Late last month, Samsung welcomed the 5G version of the flipper with essentially the same specs as the 4G variant. One important change is found under the hood where the Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform is replaced with the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform and a 5G modem chip.
Today, Samsung unveiled its first 30-second television commercial for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray colors star while the 90-degree setting is perfect for taking and viewing photographs. As Samsung says, the "Galaxy Z Flip 5G is equipped with an upgraded processor so your phone is 5G-Ready. Download and enjoy your favorite movies and shows at high speeds."
The phone is priced at $1,449.99 from AT&T or T-Mobile. The unlocked model will be available from Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung. AT&T Mobility's David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager, said, "AT&T has always been a leader in bringing innovative products to our customers and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is no exception. That’s why we’re adding the first foldable 5G smartphone to our portfolio as customers stream, post and share more content than ever before."
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is extremely pocketable, and yet it opens up to reveal a screen with a nice chunk of real estate using Sammy's Ultra-Thin Glass. Where Samsung can use some help is with the external display. Like the changes Samsung made with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which improved the 4.6-inch outside screen with the huge bezels by replacing it with a 6.2-inch screen with thin bezels, the manufacturer needs to do something about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G's ticker-tape notification display. This is one area where the Motorola razr trounces the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The razr's external display, also known as the Quick View screen (weighing in at 2.7-inches), features a virtual QWERTY keyboard for quick responses to email messages.