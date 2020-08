Check out the first television commercial for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip went up against the Motorola razr and the former had much better specs than the nostalgia-tinged model. Late last month, Samsung welcomed the 5G version of the flipper with essentially the same specs as the 4G variant. One important change is found under the hood where the Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform is replaced with the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform and a 5G modem chip.











The display remains the same. When the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is open, the device carries a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2636 display. The external 1.1-inch display is too small to read notifications except when they are scrolled horizontally across the phone like a ticker tape. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray and features 8GB of memory along with 256GB of storage. On the back is a dual 12MP camera while a 10MP front-facing selfie snapper is onboard. The battery capacity, at 3300mAh, remains the same despite the 5G support which usually requires additional battery life.





Today, Samsung unveiled its first 30-second television commercial for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray colors star while the 90-degree setting is perfect for taking and viewing photographs. As Samsung says, the "Galaxy Z Flip 5G is equipped with an upgraded processor so your phone is 5G-Ready. Download and enjoy your favorite movies and shows at high speeds."











The phone is priced at $1,449.99 from AT&T or T-Mobile . The unlocked model will be available from Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung. AT&T Mobility's David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager, said, "AT&T has always been a leader in bringing innovative products to our customers and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is no exception. That’s why we’re adding the first foldable 5G smartphone to our portfolio as customers stream, post and share more content than ever before."