This video might be our first look at Apple's AirPower Mini wireless charger

AirPower Mini could rely on magnets for alignment

A short video sent to 9to5Mac



The product shown could be an



Apple is said to be fitting the



These will be used, per the rumors, to perfectly align the flagship devices with the upcoming wireless charger. Exact dimensions of the photographed device weren’t provided, but it does seem to line up with the size of the magnetic ring. A short video sent tothis morning shows what appears to be an Apple wireless charger of some kind, albeit one that is considerably smaller than existing offerings from rival companies.The product shown could be an Apple development unit meant for third-party accessory makers or a prototype of the commercial version. But if the latter is the case, it does seem to line up with recent rumors.Apple is said to be fitting the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup with an internal ring of magnets beneath the rear panel. The company is reportedly adding these to its official range of iPhone 12 cases.These will be used, per the rumors, to perfectly align the flagship devices with the upcoming wireless charger. Exact dimensions of the photographed device weren’t provided, but it does seem to line up with the size of the magnetic ring.





Apple canceled AirPower 18 months ago but still hasn’t given up on its wireless dream. The company is working on a couple of updated wireless chargers and one of them has allegedly been spotted on video for the first time.