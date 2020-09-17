This video might be our first look at Apple's AirPower Mini wireless charger
AirPower Mini could rely on magnets for alignment
A short video sent to 9to5Mac this morning shows what appears to be an Apple wireless charger of some kind, albeit one that is considerably smaller than existing offerings from rival companies.
Apple is said to be fitting the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup with an internal ring of magnets beneath the rear panel. The company is reportedly adding these to its official range of iPhone 12 cases.
These will be used, per the rumors, to perfectly align the flagship devices with the upcoming wireless charger. Exact dimensions of the photographed device weren’t provided, but it does seem to line up with the size of the magnetic ring.
Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype. More at @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/BDReuIIW4C— Jordan Kahn (@JordanKahn) September 17, 2020
Further backing up the suggestion this could be a magnetic charger are earlier reports by the likes of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo dating back to early 2020 that claimed Apple was working on a “smaller wireless charging mat” tentatively dubbed AirPower Mini.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro should be introduced in the second of week of October if reports are to be believed. There, Apple may also announce the product pictured today if it’s indeed a wireless charger.