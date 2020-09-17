Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Accessories Apple

This video might be our first look at Apple's AirPower Mini wireless charger

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 17, 2020, 1:54 PM
This video might be our first look at Apple's AirPower Mini wireless charger
Apple canceled AirPower 18 months ago but still hasn’t given up on its wireless dream. The company is working on a couple of updated wireless chargers and one of them has allegedly been spotted on video for the first time.

AirPower Mini could rely on magnets for alignment


A short video sent to 9to5Mac this morning shows what appears to be an Apple wireless charger of some kind, albeit one that is considerably smaller than existing offerings from rival companies.

The product shown could be an Apple development unit meant for third-party accessory makers or a prototype of the commercial version. But if the latter is the case, it does seem to line up with recent rumors.

Apple is said to be fitting the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup with an internal ring of magnets beneath the rear panel. The company is reportedly adding these to its official range of iPhone 12 cases.

These will be used, per the rumors, to perfectly align the flagship devices with the upcoming wireless charger. Exact dimensions of the photographed device weren’t provided, but it does seem to line up with the size of the magnetic ring. 


Further backing up the suggestion this could be a magnetic charger are earlier reports by the likes of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo dating back to early 2020 that claimed Apple was working on a “smaller wireless charging mat” tentatively dubbed AirPower Mini.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro should be introduced in the second of week of October if reports are to be believed. There, Apple may also announce the product pictured today if it’s indeed a wireless charger.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: What are the differences
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless