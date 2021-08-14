Samsung's video promotes the 5nm Exynos W920 chip that powers the Galaxy Watch 4 line

Samsung's video promotes the 5nm Exynos W920 chip that powers the Galaxy Watch 4 line0
The chip that powers Samsung's just-unveiled Galaxy Watch 4 line is homemade silicon as far as Samsung is concerned. The Exynos W920 wearable processor is built using the 5nm EUV process node helping to deliver a faster, more powerful, and energy-efficient experience to users. The component carries a CPU that is 20% faster than its predecessor (the Exynos 9110) while the GPU is ten times faster.
The Exynos 9110 found inside the Galaxy Watch 3 was manufactured using the 10nm process node. The dual-core chip featured the Cortex-A53 CPU running at a clock speed of 1.15GHz. The Exynos W920 should deliver a nice improvement in performance for Galaxy Watch 4 wearers who are upgrading from the previous Galaxy Watch model.
Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
On Friday, Google released a short video (48 seconds) promoting the Exynos W920. The video is supposed to show the view from inside one of the new Galaxy Watch 4 timepieces as someone wears one while swimming, cycling, playing basketball, and exercising (using a rowing machine?). The pounding rhythm of a heartbeat in the background might be a reminder that the devices can track a user's physical activities and some health-related metrics including his/her heart rate.