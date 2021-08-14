Samsung's video promotes the 5nm Exynos W920 chip that powers the Galaxy Watch 4 line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The chip that powers Samsung's just-unveiled Galaxy Watch 4 line is homemade silicon as far as Samsung is concerned. The Exynos W920 wearable processor is built using the 5nm EUV process node helping to deliver a faster, more powerful, and energy-efficient experience to users. The component carries a CPU that is 20% faster than its predecessor (the Exynos 9110) while the GPU is ten times faster.





The Exynos W920 sports a separate dedicated low-power processor allowing users to handle tasks like checking the time, viewing notifications, powering the always-on display, and making calls without consuming a large chunk of battery life. Using the 5nm EUV process node and advanced packaging techniques means that the W920 doesn't take up too much internal space helping Sammy design a sleeker-looking smartwatch series.











The Exynos W920 uses a dual-core architecture comprised of two Cortex-A55 CPU cores running at a clock speed of 1.18GHz. It also features ARM's Mali-G68 MP2 GPU and a modem with support for download speeds up to 150Mbps and 75Mbps for uploads. There is 1.5GB (or 12Gb) of memory with 16GB of eMMC storage.





The Exynos 9110 found inside the Galaxy Watch 3 was manufactured using the 10nm process node. The dual-core chip featured the Cortex- A53 CPU running at a clock speed of 1.15GHz. The Exynos W920 should deliver a nice improvement in performance for Galaxy Watch 4 wearers who are upgrading from the previous Galaxy Watch model.





On Friday, Google released a short video (48 seconds) promoting the Exynos W920. The video is supposed to show the view from inside one of the new Galaxy Watch 4 timepieces as someone wears one while swimming, cycling, playing basketball, and exercising (using a rowing machine?). The pounding rhythm of a heartbeat in the background might be a reminder that the devices can track a user's physical activities and some health-related metrics including his/her heart rate.







And as a Galaxy Watch 4 user runs on the streets of an unnamed city, the tag line appears. Perhaps a nod to the extra power and battery life available with the 5nm chip, Samsung says "Power up. Go the extra mile."

