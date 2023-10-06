Samsung TV Plus service is getting new Halloween-themed content
Samsung’s TV service that doesn’t require users to pay a subscription or a few of any kind is getting even more content ahead of Halloween. Samsung TV Plus receives new content almost every month, so this shouldn’t be a surprise for those who use the service on a regular basis.
This time around Samsung TV Plus users are being hit with a bunch of Halloween-themed content in the form of movies and TV shows (via SamMobile). Some of the most important additions to the service include Rachael, Medium, and Pictionary, but a lot of horror and action movies, as well as comedies are coming to Samsung TV Plus too.
Half a dozen Halloween hits are being added to The Movie Hub: Black Rock, Debug, Diabolique, The Last Exorcism Part II (2013), Wolf Creek, and Wolves.
But wait, there’s more! More than a dozen action movies will be available to watch on Samsung TV Plus this month, including 3 Days to Kill, Alex Cross, Big Eyes, Minority Report (2002), Patriot’s Day, The Giver, The Hurt Locker, Fruitvale Station, Snowpiercer, Killer Joe, Sister Code, Fair Game (2010), The Family Fang, Lawless, Touchback, and Warrior (2011).
Keep in mind that if you have a Samsung smartphone or tablet, you can watch Samsung TV Plus for free since the service is ad-supported.
This time around Samsung TV Plus users are being hit with a bunch of Halloween-themed content in the form of movies and TV shows (via SamMobile). Some of the most important additions to the service include Rachael, Medium, and Pictionary, but a lot of horror and action movies, as well as comedies are coming to Samsung TV Plus too.
Starting this month, Samsung TV Plus users will be able to watch several horror movies via Fear Zone: The Other Side, Most Haunted, A Haunting, Paranormal Survivor, Hotel Paranormal, The Disappointments Room, The Woman in Black (2012), The Presence, Prey (2007).
Half a dozen Halloween hits are being added to The Movie Hub: Black Rock, Debug, Diabolique, The Last Exorcism Part II (2013), Wolf Creek, and Wolves.
For those who prefer comedies, Samsung TV Plus is getting a bunch of older titles: A Love Story, Date and Switch, Dawg, Enemies, One for the Money, The Spy Who Dumped Me, They Came Together, Two If by Sea, The Love Punch, The Accidental Husband, The Brother Bloom, and The Ex (2006).
But wait, there’s more! More than a dozen action movies will be available to watch on Samsung TV Plus this month, including 3 Days to Kill, Alex Cross, Big Eyes, Minority Report (2002), Patriot’s Day, The Giver, The Hurt Locker, Fruitvale Station, Snowpiercer, Killer Joe, Sister Code, Fair Game (2010), The Family Fang, Lawless, Touchback, and Warrior (2011).
Keep in mind that if you have a Samsung smartphone or tablet, you can watch Samsung TV Plus for free since the service is ad-supported.
Things that are NOT allowed: