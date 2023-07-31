Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+

Samsung is delighted to be adding the FIFA+ channel to Samsung TV Plus, thereby expanding the roster of sports content available on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices. Launching globally with a rich lineup of curated FIFA+ content will add incredible value to our customers, and with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continuing, they’ll also be able to experience content that marks the next exciting chapter in the Women’s game

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below. $1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $749 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below. $1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift $50 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon