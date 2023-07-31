Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
As Samsung continues to add new channels, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV service becomes more appealing with each month passing. The South Korean company expanded Samsung TV Plus’ offering early this month by adding seven new channels in the United States.
Today, Samsung announced a handful of sports channels are now available to watch for free on its streaming TV service. The most important on the list is FIFA+, which features the organization’s collection of Originals, as well as the Archive highlights from the Men’s and Women’s game.
“Samsung is delighted to be adding the FIFA+ channel to Samsung TV Plus, thereby expanding the roster of sports content available on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices. Launching globally with a rich lineup of curated FIFA+ content will add incredible value to our customers, and with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continuing, they’ll also be able to experience content that marks the next exciting chapter in the Women’s game,” commented Richard Jakeman, Head of Business Development at Samsung Electronics Europe.
The cherry on the cake is the fact that you’ll be able to access full live matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Samsung TV Plus via FIFA+. The bad news is that this is only available for Samsung TV Plus users in Brazil and Italy.
Currently, Samsung TV Plus is available on Galaxy phones, tablets, and smart TVs in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.
The Originals are full-fledged documentaries, docuseries and shorts, while the Archive features full match replays, and editorial style programming including tournament match highlights, goal packages, team-focused programming and dedicated player profiles.
In addition to FIFA+, Samsung TV Plus gained four other channels: DAZN FAST+ (Austria and Germany), DAZN Women’s Football Channel (Australia and New Zealand), DraftKings Network (United States), and Tennis Channel (Austria, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK).
