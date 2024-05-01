Samsung TV Plus gains more free viewing options for sports fans
Samsung TV Plus just struck a major deal for sports fans who are looking for ways to watch without paying for traditional cable or satellite TV. Samsung announced major partnerships with top sports leagues to make a ton of content available on their free streaming service, just in time for the Olympics.
If Golf is more your style, then you'll be happy to know that the PGA Tour channel will feature all things golf. You'll be able to take a peek behind the scenes, watch in-depth documentaries, check out tournament recaps, highlights, and all sorts of interesting competitions.
Motorsports enthusiasts can partake too, as Formula 1 is launching its first-ever FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. You'll be able to catch up on F1, F2, F3, and F1 Academy races throughout the season. You can also enjoy analysis, replays, and documentaries to get your racing fix.
If you love baseball, you're in luck. Samsung TV Plus and Major League Baseball (MLB) are joining forces to bring FAST TV (free, ad-supported) content to the platform. Viewers won't get live games, but they can enjoy weekly game replays, minor league coverage, and recaps. Samsung also says that more exclusive baseball will be available down the line.
For Hockey fans, Samsung TV Plus will be the first free streaming service to air live American Hockey League (AHL) games, specifically those featuring the Los Angeles Kings affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
Samsung TV Plus 2024 stats | Source: Samsung
If you're more of a music lover, Samsung TV Plus will have something for you too, as the company has announced an exclusive partnership with Warner Music. As a result of this partnership, Warner Music content will be found in Samsung TV Plus with exclusive music playlists such as "The Drop" and "Artist Odyssey." This new content adds to Samsung TV Plus's current lineup of free channels, giving sports and music lovers a wide variety of options to choose from without having to resort to a cable subscription.
