Samsung TV Plus adds seven new channels in the United States
Initially launched eight years ago as a video rental service, Samsung TV Plus quickly pivoted to an ad-supported streaming service format. Although it started with a limited number of channels available to watch for free, Samsung TV Plus now provides access to more than 250 channels.
The most recent additions to the streaming service’s offering include channels from ABC, CBS and other networks. The new channels are already available in the United States, so if you have a compatible Samsung smart TV, Galaxy phone or tablet, you can watch these right now.
In addition, Samsung TV Plus gained several movies in June and a few others are expected to drop in July: The Tree That Saved Christmas, Songs of Mistletoe, A Christmas Cruise, Angels in the Snow, An En Vogue Christmas, A Holiday for Love, Christmas Comes Home, and A Dogwalker’s Christmas. These movies will be available via the company’s first-party channel, Holiday Movies Channel.
The seven channels that have been added to Samsung TV Plus in June include 6ABC Philadelphia, ABC7 New York, ALLBLK Gems, Billiard TV, CBS News Explore, Get TV, and Vevo 2010s (via SamMobile).
If you didn’t know, Samsung TV Plus is available for free on 2016 – 2022 Samsung smart TVs and select Galaxy mobile and tablet devices. Simply turn on your Samsung smart TV, open the Samsung TV Plus app, and you can start watching your favorite channels or movies.
