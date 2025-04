foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.76-inch internal display with a resolution of 1920 x 2713 which results in a pixel density of 428 pixels per inch. To put that in perspective, the display on the Just the other day more rumored information about the panels was posted on China's Weibo social media site by leaker Digital Chat Station . According to the post, thewill be equipped with a 7.76-inch internal display with a resolution of 1920 x 2713 which results in a pixel density of 428 pixels per inch. To put that in perspective, the display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a PPI tally of 460 and a resolution of 1320 x 2868.





foldable iPhone will be similar to the display of the iPhone Fold a pocketable form factor. According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone Fold 's 7.76-inch internal display will feature an under-display camera; the cover screen will sport a hole punch lens opening for selfies and photos shot with the phone's front-facing camera. The OLED cover display, also to be supplied solely by Samsung, will measure 5.4 inches and sport a resolution of 1422 x 2088. It will have a PPI number of around 460. This means that the cover screen on thewill be similar to the display of the iPhone 13 mini giving thea pocketable form factor. According to Digital Chat Station, the's 7.76-inch internal display will feature an under-display camera; the cover screen will sport a hole punch lens opening for selfies and photos shot with the phone's front-facing camera.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy





iPhone Fold displays, will start production on the panels late this year or early next year. The 7.76-inch internal display for the iPhone Fold will be similar to the 7.8-inch screen that comes with the iPad mini. Meanwhile, full scale production of the phone will start late this year or early next year. iPhone Fold 's display. The price tag for the iPhone Fold is expected to be in the $2,000 area.

Samsung , the sole supplier of thedisplays, will start production on the panels late this year or early next year. The 7.76-inch internal display for thewill be similar to the 7.8-inch screen that comes with the iPad mini. Meanwhile, full scale production of the phone will start late this year or early next year. Apple plans on doing whatever it can to remove or reduce the dreaded "crease" from the's display. The price tag for theis expected to be in the $2,000 area.