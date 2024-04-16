Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

In Norway, 6 out of 10 expect and await more AI features on their next phone

Samsung's Norway division conducted a survey and the results show that Norwegians are embracing the AI era as a whole.

Expectations for artificial intelligence are high among Norwegians. Three out of five expect their next smartphone to include more AI features, while most young people would use AI features if they were available on their smartphone today.


That's what Samsung Norway's automatically translated blog post reads and says the survey was carried out by Norstat on behalf of Samsung in the beginning of the year.

Of course, a main driver for Norway's interest in AI is Samsung's new Galaxy S24 series and its AI features. Even Amdal, director of Samsung Norway, notes that AI development in the past year has been unprecedented, reflecting an exciting technological era.

For example, the Galaxy S24 models use AI for real-time phone call translations and intuitive web searches with 'Circle to Search with Google,' enabling users to search by circling objects in photos or through the camera.



Despite the enthusiasm among Norwegians, there is a widespread desire for more knowledge about AI processes. Almost eight out of ten respondents feel they need a greater understanding, with nearly nine out of ten having never received formal education on AI.

Key takeaways from the survey:

  • 60% of Norwegians expect their next smartphone to contain more AI functions than the current one;
  • 37% would use AI features if they were available on their smartphone;
  • 75% think they need more knowledge to understand the mechanisms behind artificial intelligence;
  • 86% have never been taught artificial intelligence.
