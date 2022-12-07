First look at Samsung's SmartThings wireless charging station
1
There have been numerous leaks and rumors over the past few months about a new accessory Samsung has been working on. The wireless charging station, dubbed SmartThings, appeared in several certification listings under the model number EP-P9500. Now, thanks to the FCC, we have the first live photo of the accessory.
Unfortunately, the test setup hides most of the details, and there's little to take away regarding features and design. However, it looks like the SmartThings wireless charging system has a rectangular shape with rounded corners, and it seems to rock a pretty thick gray frame.
The front and back seem to be made of a glossy black material, and if you look carefully, you may spot a tiny ridge in the middle of the device, probably showing that one part of the front is a bit higher than the other.
Normally, you don't need Wi-Fi or Bluetooth on a wireless charger, so this thing might have some other unique features, something to do with Samsung's efforts in the smart home industry. It would be nice to have feedback directly on your phone on how your smart gadgets are charging, but there might be more to it.
We'll have to wait, though, as there's nothing official from Samsung about this SmartThings Station yet. Given the time schedule between FCC certifications and official launches, we're probably looking at February as an official announcement date, just in time for the big Galaxy S23 series reveal.
The regulatory agency carries out a number of procedures during its evaluation process, and the accompanying photo shows a test setup that's part of that process. The SmartThings charging pad is strapped to a test bench, and on the photo, we can see some radiation patterns on the three geometry axes.
Unfortunately, the test setup hides most of the details, and there's little to take away regarding features and design. However, it looks like the SmartThings wireless charging system has a rectangular shape with rounded corners, and it seems to rock a pretty thick gray frame.
The front and back seem to be made of a glossy black material, and if you look carefully, you may spot a tiny ridge in the middle of the device, probably showing that one part of the front is a bit higher than the other.
There's little to work with on this picture, but at least there's some visual cue on what this thing will look like. The model number is also telling us something: Samsung uses the EP signature for its wireless chargers, so we're almost certain that this thing is part of that lineup. According to the FCC listing, it boasts Zigbee, Bluetooth LE, and Wi-Fi support, as well as wireless power transfer.
Normally, you don't need Wi-Fi or Bluetooth on a wireless charger, so this thing might have some other unique features, something to do with Samsung's efforts in the smart home industry. It would be nice to have feedback directly on your phone on how your smart gadgets are charging, but there might be more to it.
We'll have to wait, though, as there's nothing official from Samsung about this SmartThings Station yet. Given the time schedule between FCC certifications and official launches, we're probably looking at February as an official announcement date, just in time for the big Galaxy S23 series reveal.
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: