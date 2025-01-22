It’s a bummer that we didn't get a Galaxy Ring 2 reveal today

didn't

Now that the Galaxy Ring , though, capable of granting those back to users. Sure, that would essentially mean that some features would be blocked by an additional purchase, but hey: better to have them than not, right? Now that the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been revealed, I have to point out one of the sore spots about the smartphone: the S Pen no longer has Bluetooth support . This, in turn, means that some fan-favorite ad-hoc features are no longer supported. Imagine if Samsung had revealed a new, though, capable of granting those back to users. Sure, that would essentially mean that some features would be blocked by an additional purchase, but hey: better to have them than not, right?





Galaxy Ring sequel was revealed alongside it as an extra peripheral. Sure, Apple already demonstrated the power of controller-less VR through the smart ring — could guarantee more accurate readings. But that wouldn't have sufficed, so let me raise Samsung's now confirmed, up and coming XR headset . Previously known as project Moohan, this mythical beast was quite infamous for a time, causing tension between long-lasting partners Google and Samsung. But that seems to be all in the past, given that the headset has now been confirmed to be real. Speaking of: imagine if thesequel was revealed alongside it as an extra peripheral. Sure, Apple already demonstrated the power of controller-less VR through the Vision Pro , but having something to latch on to — like a— could guarantee more accurate readings.



Hold on a minute, what about updating the exiting Galaxy Ring?





TL;DR: Sounds great, might not work.



I'm sure that if Samsung could, it would have made the Ring thinner by default, especially if the company hadn't considered to iterate upon it anytime soon. For health readings, however, that may not be the case entirely. Samsung did spend some time during the Galaxy S25 reveal event to talk about updates and improvements to Samsung Health, so maybe that means a new firmware update for the Galaxy Ring itself as well? We'll have to wait and see.





Let's be honest, though: new hardware would mean a drastic improvement to health monitoring, a more refined design and quite possibly: extended capabilities, because new product releases guarantee new feature needs. Sure: Samsung could reveal itself to be a mastermind in terms of planning ahead, but then again: the Galaxy Ring was an experimental release for sure.





Should the Galaxy Ring 2 even... happen?





it still is — the company’s second chance to popularize the concept of the smart ring. Apple has filed numerous patents related to the idea in the past, but none have come close to fruition, while other major tech competitors aren’t really game on entering the race.



That doesn’t mean that the Galaxy Ring 2 wouldn't have its competitors, though. The Galaxy Ring 2’s biggest contender lives in its own home, and that’s the



It’s a simple fact: not everyone can afford to wear a ring all the time. I’ve been trying to get used to wearing a ring on my index finger — which is where you’re supposed to wear the Galaxy Ring for the best results — and while I fell in love with the design of the thing, wearing it is a different matter entirely. I really didn’t stop to consider how much I actually use that part of my hand where the ring now sits, like for washing or scratching my face for example, or when weightlifting. At the same time, practically all of these challenges disappear when I strap on a smartwatch. Plus, I get to give it little hints if automatic detection isn’t working quite right, which is certainly a plus. Samsung’s Galaxy line of flagship phones, wearables and smart-gizmos has always managed to capture the attention of the mainstream, and I mean that in the best way possible. In essence, this was — well, I mean,— the company’s second chance to popularize the concept of the smart ring. Apple has filed numerous patents related to the idea in the past, but none have cometo fruition, while other major tech competitors aren’t really game on entering the race.That doesn’t mean that the2 wouldn't have its competitors, though. The Oura Ring : possibly the most infamous example of a ring, all about health and fitness tracking — now four iterations deep, by the way — is absolutely an option. You also have less familiar rivals such as Ultrahuman’s Ring Air . But I have to be honest, I think that the2’s biggest contender lives in its own home, and that’s the Galaxy Watch 7 It’s a simple fact: not everyone can afford to wear a ring all the time. I’ve been trying to get used to wearing a ring on my index finger — which is where you’re supposed to wear thefor the best results — and while I fell in love with the design of the thing, wearing it is a different matter entirely. I really didn’t stop to consider how much I actually use that part of my hand where the ring now sits, like for washing or scratching my face for example, or when weightlifting. At the same time, practically all of these challenges disappear when I strap on a smartwatch. Plus, I get to give it little hints if automatic detection isn’t working quite right, which is certainly a plus.



Regardless, though, to me , the truth is quite simple: Samsung owes the concept at least one more good swing. The potential benefits truly get the imagination going, which has to mean something . Keep in mind: all of my theories, expressed above, can still happen this year: during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. I mean, if we've been promised to see more of the first-of-its-kind Galaxy Edge smartphone and a Google x Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 get a surprise announcement alongside them? Regardless, though,, the truth is quite simple: Samsung owes the concept at least one more good swing. The potential benefits truly get the imagination going, which has to mean. Keep in mind: all of my theories, expressed above, can still happen this year: during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. I mean, if we've been promised to see more of the first-of-its-kind Galaxy Edge smartphone and a Google x Samsung VR headset , then why wouldn't the2 get a surprise announcement alongside them?



But enough about that. Now, who's angry that the S Pen doesn't have Bluetooth support? And would you buy a Galaxy Ring if that would grant you back some of it? But enough about that. Now, who'sthat the S Pen doesn't have Bluetooth support? And wouldbuyif that would grant you backof it?

This, combined with the fact that it required you to use it with Samsung’s smartphones exclusively, all the while enabling little-to-no extra features, probably explains what I meant when I said that it was already time for a refresh.But just in case it doesn't, let me spell it out for you: with a refined design, improved tracking capabilities and some neat integrations with Sammy's current and upcoming roster of devices, the2 could've truly been a cherry on top of a somewhat, well, lackluster, AI-centric event.