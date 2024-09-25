Samsung S25 Ultra beats iPhone 16 Pro Max benchmark over higher processor clock





Typically, Qualcomm makes a custom Snapdragon processor version for Samsung, clocked higher, and tailored to its needs that are now revolving around artificial intelligence calculations.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 already leaked out on Geekbench, clocked at the whopping 4.32 GHz for the peak processing cores and 3.53 GHz for the midrange cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 also leaked out running on a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra destined for the US market. Its specifications were quite a bit lower, though, at 4.19 GHz peak and 2.9 GHz midrange core speeds.





Galaxy S25 Ultra model has now appeared on This must have been an engineering sample still, because what looks like the final Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 version for the Europeanmodel has now appeared on Geekbench , too.





Carrying the model number SM-S938B, that particular Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is firing on all cylinders with the pretty breathtaking Snapdragon for Galaxy clock speeds of 4.47 GHz for the performance cores and the jaw-dropping 3.53 GHz for the midrange efficiency cores.





Galaxy S25 Ultra will be fast, much faster than even the If those results hold water in the end, thewill be fast, much faster than even the iPhone 16 Pro Max whose Apple A18 Pro chipset broke the 4 GHz barrier for the first time on an iPhone and yet is clocked lower than the Snapdragon for Galaxy on the S25 Ultra.





Samsung needs all the speed it can get for its AI features, but Qualcomm has also been excellent with the power envelope of its late Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, keeping a lid on their battery consumption while churning out record scores, too.









For comparison, the Geekbench 6 single-core score on the iPhone 16 Pro Max returns 3331 points in our testing, which beats the leaked S25 Ultra single-core number, but Samsung's upcoming flagship destroys the iPhone in the multicore score.





Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3331 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 8106 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6669 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4567 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4960 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3009 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2710 View all





There are still a few months left for Samsung to hone its 2025 Snapdragon for Galaxy order with Qualcomm, though, so the ever powerful iPhone Pro line may have finally met its performance match with Qualcomm's later chipsets.