Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Samsung S25 Ultra beats iPhone 16 Pro Max benchmark over higher processor clock

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
Samsung S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
Samsung's upcoming S25 family of flagship phones will be powered by a special version of Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. As usual, it will be called Snapdragon for Galaxy, but it is the specs differences with the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 that matter.

Typically, Qualcomm makes a custom Snapdragon processor version for Samsung, clocked higher, and tailored to its needs that are now revolving around artificial intelligence calculations.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 already leaked out on Geekbench, clocked at the whopping 4.32 GHz for the peak processing cores and 3.53 GHz for the midrange cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 also leaked out running on a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra destined for the US market. Its specifications were quite a bit lower, though, at 4.19 GHz peak and 2.9 GHz midrange core speeds.

This must have been an engineering sample still, because what looks like the final Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 version for the European Galaxy S25 Ultra model has now appeared on Geekbench, too.

Carrying the model number SM-S938B, that particular Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is firing on all cylinders with the pretty breathtaking Snapdragon for Galaxy clock speeds of 4.47 GHz for the performance cores and the jaw-dropping 3.53 GHz for the midrange efficiency cores.

If those results hold water in the end, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be fast, much faster than even the iPhone 16 Pro Max whose Apple A18 Pro chipset broke the 4 GHz barrier for the first time on an iPhone and yet is clocked lower than the Snapdragon for Galaxy on the S25 Ultra.

Samsung needs all the speed it can get for its AI features, but Qualcomm has also been excellent with the power envelope of its late Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, keeping a lid on their battery consumption while churning out record scores, too.


For comparison, the Geekbench 6 single-core score on the iPhone 16 Pro Max returns 3331 points in our testing, which beats the leaked S25 Ultra single-core number, but Samsung's upcoming flagship destroys the iPhone in the multicore score.

Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3331
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2187
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max8106
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra6669
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max4567
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra4960
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3009
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2710
View all

There are still a few months left for Samsung to hone its 2025 Snapdragon for Galaxy order with Qualcomm, though, so the ever powerful iPhone Pro line may have finally met its performance match with Qualcomm's later chipsets.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.webp
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless