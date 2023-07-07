Samsung might ruffle a few feathers with the Galaxy S23 FE because of this
Samsung's Fan Edition phones are meant to offer a near flagship-level experience for a considerably lower cost, but the benchmark results that just appeared online hint at a Galaxy S23 FE that might not be what the fans truly want. In particular, it is the addition of an Exynos 2200 instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that's a bit disappointing here.
So far, there is no word that we are going to see a Snapdragon version of the S23 FE, unlike its predecessor the Galaxy S21 FE, which launched with the Snapdragon 888 in the U.S. and the Exynos 2100 in Europe. This is also a stark contrast to the current flagship series from Samsung, the Galaxy S23, which comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally.
We can speculate and come up with several reasons why Samsung would opt for the Exynos route with its upcoming Fan Edition series. It could be because it is cheaper for the manufacturer to use its own chipsets and therefore keep the price low for the customer. It might also be the case that Samsung wants to promote its in-house silicon.
Also read: S22 Ultra Snapdragon vs Exynos
As a side note, the Geekbench listing also reveals that there will be a variant of the Galaxy S23 FE with 8GB of RAM, which we know from previous leaks will be the faster LPPDR5 type. Additionally, we expect to see 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Now, the Geekbench listing does not outright say that the Galaxy S23 FE comes with the Exynos 2200, but the motherboard and details about the CPU and GPU match the specifications of Samsung's chipset. (via SamMobile)
Galaxy S23 FE Geekbench listing.
Whatever the reasoning might be behind this decision, we just hope that we don't see the same hiccups that the Galaxy S22 models had initially after its release. Hopefully, now that the company has had experience with the Exynos 2200 and plenty of time to optimize its performance, the S23 FE will have a smooth launch in Q4 later this year.
