Two insiders say Samsung will replace Android with Fuchsia OS in a few years

Two insiders say Samsung will replace Android with Fuchsia OS in a few years0
In May, a leak said that Samsung might adopt Google's Fuchsia OS in the future. At that time, it wasn't clear whether the South Korean giant was planning to use it as an operating system for its smartphones.
Today, tipster Dohyun Kim has said that Samsung is preparing to bid adieu to Android and replace it with Fuchsia. They add that this will likely take a few years. Leaker Ice Universe has corroborated the rumor.
Google wants to expand its next-generation operating system to other form factors
According to a 2018 Bloomberg report, Google had contemplated migrating Android and Chrome devices, including Pixel smartphones, to Fuchsia. At that time, the goal was to make this happen within the next half-decade. In 2019, Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer indicated that the smart home was just the starting point for the new platform.
Samsung's involvement in the OS became clear when it started contributing to its development late last year. Google's plans to expand the operating system to more smart devices and other form factors became apparent when it began posting job listings a few months back. The company has apparently also created a Fuchsia Devices team and is gearing up to bring the operating system to non-Google devices.