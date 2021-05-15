Samsung possibly working to ditch Android for a new OS



Late last year, Google opened up Fuchsia to public contributions and not too long ago, Samsung became a contributor . The company added code snippets related to the "Flash-Friendly File System," which is often abbreviated to to "F2FS." It's an open-source file system designed by Samsung for flash storage architecture and is thought to be faster than the ext4 file system used by many Android devices.



At that time, the extent of Samsung's involvement in Fuchsia OS wasn't clear, but leaker Ice Universe has now indicated that future Samsung devices could feature the new platform. And, of course, if Google decides to replace Android with the new OS, Samsung - and other OEMs- won't have a choice.





It is very possible that Samsung will adopt Fuchsia OS in the future — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2021





We still don't know when Fuchsia will be ready for primetime. The wait might not be long though, as a recent Bluetooth listing showed the Nest Hub running Fuchsia 1.0. Still, it could be a while before the first commercial version is rolled out, as Google will likely only let developers try out the OS initially.