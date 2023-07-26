You might want to view these official Samsung Galaxy videos multiple times









The first video is supposed to show those who use a large screen for gaming at home, for work in the office, or even just to watch a soccer match on a Times Square-like video screen, that they can take a big screen wherever they go with the Galaxy Fold 5.





The next video, for the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5, shows the phone being used to snap selfies of a girl. "Don't you wish your phone was fun like this?" asks the girl. Focusing on the 3.4-inch Cover Screen, a man holds out his Galaxy Z Flip 5 and asks, "Don't you wish your phone looked more like this?" And with the phone in Flex mode, a man working out in the gym asks, "Don't you wish your phone could flex like this?"









Lastly, after a dancing sequence featuring a trio of dancers, a woman puts the Flip 5 in the front pocket of her jacket and wants to know, "Don't cha wish your phone could fit in here? Don't cha?" Cue the tagline, "Join the flip side."





The next video is cute because it shows someone asking one of the Generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Bard, "What's so special about Samsung Foldables?" The response? "Samsung is a front-runner in the evolution of foldable smartphones advancing foldable technology year after year." So the guy or gal types, "Tell me more" and off we go into a video showing off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 . "What's new?" says the off-screen announcer, and we see the new, larger 3.4-inch Cover Screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 .

Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes a rather funny introduction in the video and carries the second half of the 4-minute clip. The AI theme is used throughout the entire video which I must say is pretty enjoyable. If you can only watch a few of the videos embedded in this article, make this one of them.



This is a pretty good video for those who have never used a foldable and aren't sure what they can do with one. And don't worry Galaxy Z Fold fans, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes a rather funny introduction in the video and carries the second half of the 4-minute clip. The AI theme is used throughout the entire video which I must say is pretty enjoyable. If you can only watch a few of the videos embedded in this article, make this one of them.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 and then having one of the images used as wallpaper on the timepiece. It also shows how the sleep data collected by the watch can be entered on the Health app on the Flip 5. The point? With the Galaxy ecosystem, your different Galaxy devices are connected in ways that benefit the user.



There are some videos that are better off viewed and not written about including one that shows the Galaxy ecosystem at work with the Galaxy Watch 6 used to snap selfies on theand then having one of the images used as wallpaper on the timepiece. It also shows how the sleep data collected by the watch can be entered on the Health app on the Flip 5. The point? With the Galaxy ecosystem, your different Galaxy devices are connected in ways that benefit the user.









The official unveiling video for the Galaxy Tab S9 series combines a Pokemon episode with an acid trip to promote the S Pen which comes with all three models, the Tab S9, Tab S9+, and the Tab S9 Ultra. There's no mistaking the Tab S9 Ultra in the video. And note how the S Pen can be charged by magnetically mounting it on the tablet.









Sleep tracking is the focus of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic unveiling video. "Understand your nights to make the most of your days," says the off-screen announcer. We're not sure if this video will help sell many Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic units, but it might make you a little fearful to fall asleep at night.









We now will wrap up this watch party with four official unboxing videos, one for each of the foldable phones , one for the new tablets, and one for the new watches. And if you have the need to watch these over and over until your new Galaxy devices arrive, feel free to do so.





