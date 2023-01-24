Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat

"Snapdragon for Galaxy"





Established leakster Yogesh Brar has it that this "Snapdragon for Galaxy" wouldn't be an extraordinary, one-off undertaking as Samsung might continue to rely on Qualcomm's services for more upcoming flagships. This possibly means a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for the Galaxy S24 series, Snapdragon Gen 4 for the Galaxy S25, and so on.





That's Samsung temporarily admitting defeat on the chipset scene, and a very good news for most hardcore Galaxy fans that have begged and petitioned Samsung for years to just quit it with the Exynos chipsets and rely on Qualcomm full-time





Yet, this complete reliance on Qualcomm will most certainly last until Samsung feels confident that its Exynos chips are once again competitive and on par with the best Qualcomm has to offer. Once that happens, however, Qualcomm will likely partner up with another phone manufacturer that could receive the same treatment and get to use slightly customized versions of its flagship chipset.





Head that this 'Snapdragon for Galaxy' for Galaxy S23 series is not a one off thing. Samsung will likely stretch this till the time their new Exynos chips are ready.



Post that Qualcomm might do this with a different OEM.





As a refresher, the Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 appears to be overclocked all the way up to 3.32GHz, in contrast to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which features a high-performance Cortex-X3 core "merely" clocked at 3.2GHz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also has two Cortex-A715 and two Cortex-A710 performance cores operating at 2.8GHz, as well as three efficiency Cortex-A510 cores running at 2.0GHz. Quite a new arrangement that differs substantially from the 1+3+4 setup that made the rounds on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a processor riddled with issues that Qualcomm has mostly addressed.



