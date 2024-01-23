Samsung pulls the curtain on Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet's price in the US
Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its newest rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active5, alongside the robust Galaxy XCover7 smartphone. The timing raised some eyebrows, especially considering that just a week later, the Korean tech giant took the stage to introduce its flagship Galaxy S24 series, stealing the spotlight in the tech world.
The entry-level variant, equipped with LTE connectivity, will be available for $548.99. Opting for the 5G variant of the tablet comes with an increased price. The tablet will also come in an Enterprise Edition, simplifying configuration and management for companies. It will be available through the Samsung Business website.
While the Galaxy Tab Active 5 takes pride in its rugged design, it also has some pretty decent specs. The tablet sports an 8-inch WUXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, fortified with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced durability and scratch resistance. The display offers adjustable touch sensitivity, catering to users wearing gloves for added convenience. To top it off, the tablet comes equipped with an S Pen, perfect for drawing or writing.
The new rugged tablet is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, the same one found in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The Galaxy Tab Active5 comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for expanded memory. It runs on Android 14 from the get-go, with Samsung committing to delivering 4 OS upgrades.
Initially, Samsung kept the pricing and availability details of its rugged tablet under wraps, especially for markets beyond Europe. However, the latest update brings clarity as the company confirms that the Galaxy Tab Active5 is set to hit the US market in the first quarter of 2024, so expect the rugged tablet's US debut by the end of March 2024 (via SamMobile).
The Galaxy Tab Active5 boasts a robust design with an IP68 rating, ensuring resistance to dust and water. Compliant with MIL-STD-810G standards for shock resistance, Samsung emphasizes its durability by claiming resilience to drops from a height of 8 feet onto concrete surfaces.
