Samsung phones welcome Google Wallet Quick Settings shortcut
A few months back, Google revealed plans to roll out a new Quick Settings tile for Google Wallet. At that time, it looked like Samsung users were missing out on this feature but that’s set to change.
According to a recent report, Samsung phones are finally receiving the new Google Wallet Quick Settings tile. To access this feature, users will need version 24.39 of Google Play Services and version 24.38 of Google Wallet.
This tile offers a convenient way to access tickets, passes and other documents in the Google Wallet app. Also, while you can make contactless payments from an unlocked phone without opening the app, now a quick tap will show you if the payment went through. Plus, I think it will be particularly useful as Google Wallet expands support for additional types of passes, such as IDs.
Of course, Samsung phone users have other digital wallet options, like the native Samsung Wallet, which also rolls out new features regularly. Recently, Samsung Wallet upgraded its functionality, allowing users to send and receive money with just a quick tap.
Just tap once from Quick Settings to open Wallet
The new Google Wallet Quick Settings tile comes to Samsung phones. I Image credit – 9to5Google
Samsung phones have been missing this one-touch shortcut to Google Wallet from Quick Settings, a feature that has been available on other Android devices for a while. The previous Wallet tile was a system-level option that manufacturers could decide to include or not, and Samsung opted out of it in One UI. So, I think it’s a positive move that Google is introducing this as an app-based feature, giving users more flexibility.
Google Wallet boasts over 150 million users globally and is set for even more growth after recently launching in 10 additional countries. The app has also welcomed support from numerous US banks and credit unions, solidifying its position as one of the top mobile payment services in the country.
