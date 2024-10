Samsung phones welcome Google Wallet Quick Settings shortcut

Just tap once from Quick Settings to open Wallet









This tile offers a convenient way to access tickets, passes and other documents in the Google Wallet app. Also, while you can make contactless payments from an unlocked phone without opening the app, now a quick tap will show you if the payment went through. Plus, I think it will be particularly useful as Google Wallet expands support for additional types of passes, such as IDs. This tile offers a convenient way to access tickets, passes and other documents in the Google Wallet app. Also, while you can make contactless payments from an unlocked phone without opening the app, now a quick tap will show you if the payment went through. Plus, I think it will be particularly useful as Google Wallet expands support for additional types of passes, such as IDs.

A few months back, Google revealed plans to roll out a new Quick Settings tile for Google Wallet. At that time, it looked like Samsung users were missing out on this feature but that’s set to change.According to a recent report , Samsung phones are finally receiving the new Google Wallet Quick Settings tile. To access this feature, users will need version 24.39 of Google Play Services and version 24.38 of Google Wallet.