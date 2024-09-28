Google Wallet launches in more countries, new improvements rolling out
Google Wallet recently added support for a few dozen US banks and credit institutions, which makes is one of the biggest mobile payment services in the United States.
Despite the fact that US might be Google Wallet’s biggest market, the service is actually available globally. And thanks to the latest update, Google Wallet is available to even more users.
But wait, there’s more! After initially being available in 15 countries a few months ago, wallet.google.com, the website that lets users manage Google Wallet and Google Pay, is now launching in 43 countries:
Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
According to Google, this is just phase 1 of its “journey of making it available to every GPay and Wallet user.” This means that we should expect wallet.google.com to become available in even more countries in the coming months, so don’t worry if your country isn’t among the ones listed above.
Furthermore, Google announced that in addition to loyalty cards, movie tickets and boarding passes, train tickets from Gmail are now surfaced in Google Wallet when a user buys a ticket and gets confirmation email in their Gmail.
Besides that, Google Wallet has been updated to support VDV, eTicket Services Motics spec for secure mobile ticketing in Germany.
Developers will also be happy to know that the closed loop transition API now supports physical to digital card conversation.
Last but not least, in an attempt to improve the passes experience for Wear users, Google launched WearOS support for grouped passes, pass archives, and unscannable passes.
