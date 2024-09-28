Subscribe to access exclusive content
Google Wallet launches in more countries, new improvements rolling out

Google Wallet recently added support for a few dozen US banks and credit institutions, which makes is one of the biggest mobile payment services in the United States.

Despite the fact that US might be Google Wallet’s biggest market, the service is actually available globally. And thanks to the latest update, Google Wallet is available to even more users.

The search giant has just announced that Google Wallet for Android is now available in more countries such as:

  • Bermuda
  • Cambodia
  • El Salvador
  • Guernsey
  • Kosovo
  • Morocco
  • Nicaragua
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Tajikistan

But wait, there’s more! After initially being available in 15 countries a few months ago, wallet.google.com, the website that lets users manage Google Wallet and Google Pay, is now launching in 43 countries:

Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Google Wallet passes
Google Wallet passes | Image credit: Google

According to Google, this is just phase 1 of its “journey of making it available to every GPay and Wallet user.” This means that we should expect wallet.google.com to become available in even more countries in the coming months, so don’t worry if your country isn’t among the ones listed above.

Keep in mind that it might take a few days for wallet.google.com to go live in the countries announced this week, so be patient.

Furthermore, Google announced that in addition to loyalty cards, movie tickets and boarding passes, train tickets from Gmail are now surfaced in Google Wallet when a user buys a ticket and gets confirmation email in their Gmail.

Google Wallet
Google Wallet | Image credit: Google

Besides that, Google Wallet has been updated to support VDV, eTicket Services Motics spec for secure mobile ticketing in Germany.

Developers will also be happy to know that the closed loop transition API now supports physical to digital card conversation.

Last but not least, in an attempt to improve the passes experience for Wear users, Google launched WearOS support for grouped passes, pass archives, and unscannable passes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

