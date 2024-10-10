Get money, send money: Galaxy phones can do it too via Samsung Wallet

Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Don't you like it when somebody sends you money? Isn't it great, when that happens on the phone – very convenient and fast, right? If only Aunt Agatha could send me a fiver by tapping her phone, life would be infinitely more tolerable.

Samsung Wallet is making that easier now that it has the next best thing for us mere mortals. Initially limited to making payments in physical stores, Samsung Wallet has evolved – users can now send and receive money with a simple tap. This new feature is being rolled out in South Korea and may expand to other regions soon.

Samsung has unveiled a fresh feature and it's called "Tap Transfer". It's in its Wallet app, allowing Galaxy smartphone users to exchange money by tapping the backs of their phones. The feature works via NFC and will be enabled through an update to the Samsung Wallet app, informs us the Samsung-oriented site SamMobile.

To use Tap Transfer, Galaxy users need to link their bank account in the app, enter the desired transfer amount, and then tap the back of their phone to the recipient’s. Once initiated, Samsung Wallet prompts the sender for biometric verification (such as a fingerprint, for example).

Currently, the feature is supported by Woori Bank, with plans to add support for other banks soon.

To enhance privacy, the phone numbers of both users are encrypted, showing only the last four digits of the recipient’s number to the sender.

Additionally, users can configure Samsung Wallet to receive money via Tap Transfer even when their phone’s screen is locked.

According to the report, a Samsung Electronics representative said that the company expects the Tap Transfer feature in Samsung Wallet to be particularly useful in scenarios that require swift money transfers. They also mentioned that Samsung plans to continue expanding the app's functions to cover more everyday tasks, including account linking, ATM deposits and withdrawals, and easy transfer services.

In recent updates, Samsung Wallet also introduced a Recharge Card Decoration feature and added support for university student IDs, including those from Ajou University, Sungkyunkwan University, and POSTECH.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

