Google Wallet adds support for dozens of US banks and credit institutions
One of the biggest mobile payment services in the United States, Google Wallet, has just added support for more than three dozen banks and credit unions. Ever since its initial release back in 2011, Google Wallet was aiming to become more than just a simple mobile payment service.
Today, Google Wallet not only enables Android users to make payments using their phones, tablets and watches, but it also helps them safely store their payments cards, loyalty cards, concert tickets, IDs, transit cards, and much more.
Well, that doesn’t seem to be an issue, as Google Wallet offers support for hundreds of US banks and credit unions. This week, 47 names have been added to the list of Google Wallet-supported banks (via AndroidPolice):
Besides that, Google Wallet has added HealthEquity to the list of supported institutions, which means you’ll be able to store its “FSA cards and Commuter cards” in the service’s digital locker.
However, the service’s main use remains the possibility to make payments using just your phone, so it’s important that Google Wallet supports as many banks as possible.
- ABD Federal Credit Union (MI)
- Adelphi Bank (OH)
- Alibaba Business Edge Credit Card
- Apollo Trust Company (PA)
- Bank of Maple Plain (MN)
- Bouy
- Chelsea State Bank (MI)
- Compass Financial Federal Credit Union (FL)
- Cliq Expense Prepaid Mastercard
- Community First Bank (WI)
- DN Community Federal Credit Union (OH)
- Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank (MA)
- First National Bank of Huntsville (TX)
- Foothill Federal Credit Union (CA)
- Hometown Bank of Pennsylvania
- Industrial Bank
- Intermex (NY)
- Jackson County Teachers Credit Union (FL)
- Jonestown Bank & Trust Company (PA)
- Nebraska Energy Federal Credit Union (NE)
- Oak Valley Community Bank (CA)
- Pacific West Bank
- Pleo Financial Services
- Prescott State Bank (KS)
- Proponent Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- Putnam County State Bank (MO)
- Radian B2B
- Railroad Employees Credit Union (NM)
- Security Federal Savings Bank (TN)
- Southwest Heritage Credit Union
- Southern Star Credit Union (TX)
- SRI Federal Credit Union
- State Bank of Toulon (IL)
- TC Wallet
- Tern Commerce Inc. (NY)
- The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OH)
- Tri-County Credit Union (MI)
- United Farmers State Bank (MN)
- US Metro Bank (CA)
- Uwharrie Bank (NC)
- WCF Financial Bank (IA)
- Western New York Federal Credit Union
- WEX
- WNB Financial, N.A. (MN)
- Whitefish Credit Union Association (MT)
- Xsolla
- Zable
