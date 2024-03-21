Up Next:
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8
The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable Android tablet from 2021, and, frankly, it is still one of the best budget tablets you can purchase in 2024, there is some good news for you if you own one!
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 6.0 software update to the Galaxy Tab A8. This version of One UI (Samsung’s operating system for its mobile devices) is based on the latest Android update, which is Android 14, and includes the December 2023 security patch, which means your Galaxy Tab A8 will not only have a bunch of new features, but it will also be more secure once you update it, so make sure you do that as soon as you get the prompt.
Lastly, it is worth mentioning that this is the Galaxy A8's third Android update, and since three years of software support is what we expect for Samsung's budget tablets, this might be the last one this generation will get.
1. Access Settings: Open the Settings app on your Galaxy Tab A8.
2. Navigate to Software Update: Scroll down and select "Software update" from the settings menu.
3. Download and Install: Tap on "Download and install" to initiate the update process. Follow on-screen prompts to complete the installation.
*Wait for an update: If you are in a region that hasn't received the update yet, you may have to wait a few weeks to receive the update notification on your device. Rest assured, the update will come.
There is one small caveat at the moment, though — the One UI 6.0 update is only available to users residing in India. That said, Samsung tends to be quick with its software updates once it gets going, so even if you are somewhere else in the world, you won’t have to wait too long to get it yourself.
Galaxy Tab A8 Android 14/One UI 6.0 features in a nutshell
- Notification Enhancements: Notifications can now be sorted by time, and they have more vibrant icons for easier visibility.
- Lock Screen Customization: Users can resize and reposition the lock screen clock widget, and choose from additional font options.
- Multi-File Handling Gesture: A two-hand gesture enables selecting, dragging, and dropping multiple files/items across various apps and interfaces.
- Enhanced Multitasking: Pop-up windows remain open when returning from the multitasking menu.
- Link to Windows Compatibility: The Link to Windows feature now supports the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021), facilitating better integration with Windows 10 or Windows 11 computers.
- Emoji Redesign: A new design language for emojis has been introduced.
- Improved Sharing Experience: Preview images and videos when sharing content from the tablet.
- Weather App Enhancements: New Weather Insights widget, additional weather information, interactive map view, and improved weather condition illustrations.
- Gallery App Updates: Enhanced view for Stories, new features in Photo and Video Editor, now named Studio.
- Video Player Enhancements: Enhanced video-playing UI and playback speed controls.
- Calendar App Updates: New schedule view and integration with the Reminders app.
- Finder Improvements: Long-press app icons in the app drawer search results for quick actions.
- Modes & Routines Enhancements: More conditions and actions, plus lock screen appearance customization.
- Smarter Airplane Mode: Remembers Bluetooth preferences when activating Airplane Mode.
- Battery Settings Shortcut: Direct entry for Battery settings in the Settings app.
How to install One UI 6.0 on the Galaxy Tab A8
