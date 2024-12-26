Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung’s One UI 7 enhances Galaxy ecosystem with new Camera Continuity feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
Two phones on a table with cameras turned on. Dark environment.
One of the strengths of Samsung’s Galaxy lineup is how seamlessly its devices work together. With the One UI 7 update, that ecosystem is about to get yet another feature to make it work better. One Reddit user going by FragmentedChicken has discovered an exciting new feature that’s bound to catch attention: Camera Continuity.

What is Camera Continuity?


Rolling out with the One UI 7 beta, Camera Continuity lets you start capturing a photo or scanning a document on your Galaxy phone and pick up right where you left off on another Galaxy device, like a Galaxy Book PC. This feature connects directly with Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes, so workflows are simpler and smoother.

That said, there are a few things you’ll need for it to work:
• Both devices must be signed into the same Samsung account.
• They need to stay within Bluetooth range.
• They should also be on the same Wi-Fi network.

This builds on Samsung’s existing “continue apps on other devices” feature, which already lets you switch between Galaxy devices without skipping a beat while using apps like Notes or Internet.

Availability


Unfortunately, Camera Continuity isn’t widely available just yet. According to AndroidAuthority, the feature currently only works on the Galaxy S24 running One UI 7 beta 2. Other devices, like the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, don’t support it yet. This suggests that Samsung is still working on updates to make the feature compatible with more devices and apps.

A step beyond existing features


While Samsung Notes already lets users sync across devices and manually insert photos into notes, Camera Continuity goes one step further. By automating the process, it saves time for people who often switch between devices—whether they’re annotating documents or editing photos.

Interestingly, the One UI 7 beta has also renamed the broader cross-device functionality from “continue apps on other devices” to simply “continue on other devices.” This subtle change hints at a possible expansion of the feature beyond just Samsung Notes and Internet.

Other cross-device improvements in One UI 7


Samsung is also refining its ecosystem in other ways with One UI 7:
  • Wi-Fi Syncing: Samsung already syncs Wi-Fi networks via Samsung Cloud, but this update makes the feature easier to find in settings.
  • Broader App Support: Small changes in the settings language suggest Samsung might extend this cross-device functionality to more third-party apps in the future.

Strengthening the Galaxy ecosystem


With features like Camera Continuity, storage sharing, and camera sharing, Samsung is doubling down on creating a tightly integrated ecosystem. This makes Galaxy devices more appealing for users who want everything to work together effortlessly.

Although Camera Continuity isn’t fully live yet, its potential highlights Samsung’s dedication to innovation and user experience. If they keep expanding these capabilities, the Galaxy ecosystem will likely remain one of the top choices for multitaskers who value seamless device integration.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now

Latest News

OnePlus 11R is now eligible for stable OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 update
OnePlus 11R is now eligible for stable OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 update
Pixel 10 Pro concept brings a radical redesign to the rear camera bar
Pixel 10 Pro concept brings a radical redesign to the rear camera bar
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Without Google's billions, the DOJ expects Apple to build its own search engine. They're dead wrong
Without Google's billions, the DOJ expects Apple to build its own search engine. They're dead wrong
Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas
Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas
Heavily discounted, the capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE turns into a true Christmas miracle
Heavily discounted, the capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE turns into a true Christmas miracle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless