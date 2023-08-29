Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung rolls out One UI 5.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung rolls out One UI 5.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 were among the first Samsung devices to receive the One UI 5.1.1 update two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the update made it to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 family, leaving the older models like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 among the last to get the upgrade.

Today, SamMobile reports that both Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 are in the process of receiving the highly anticipated One UI 5.1.1 update. If you were anxious to try out the new features added in the new software build, we’re happy to report that One UI 5.1.1 is now rolling out in Europe.

Along with many new features and improvements, One UI 5.1.1 includes the August 2023 security patch, which makes sense considering that we’re already at the end of the month.

Besides important multitasking improvements like better app previews on the Recents screen and the ability to switch from pop-up view to split screen, One UI 5.1.1 also features some nice Samsung Health features such as better Sleep coaching, as well as improved goals, rewards, and badges.

If you own either of the two Samsung foldable smartphones, expect new gestures like drag & drop with two hands, Samsung Internet layout improvements, and enhanced memory management in Device Care.

The One UI 5.1.1 is an intermediary update before Android 14 drops in the coming weeks. Once Google’s new Android OS version goes live, Samsung is expected to start rolling out One UI 6 to a bunch of phones and tablets, including all the foldable smartphones starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

