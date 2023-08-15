Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

With One UI 5.1.1 update, Samsung brings Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9, Watch 6 features to previous devices

Samsung
A total of 21 Samsung Galaxy devices will get ever closer to the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 experience: these 21 previous devices will receive a massive design and functionality revamp with the One UI 5.1.1 update that is going to start rolling out in August.

First things first, here’s the complete list of Samsung devices that will get the One UI 5.1.1 update:

  • Galaxy Z Fold models – Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Z Flip models – Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3 and Z Flip
  • Galaxy Tab models – Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S7, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE, Tab S6 Lite, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active 3 and Tab Active 4 Pro
  • Galaxy Watch models – Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic.

The software update will come in the following order: first to get it will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4, the Tab S8 series and the Watch 5 series. Next, it will become available to previous generations of foldable phones, tablets and smartwatches.

There’s more to the One UI 5.1.1 update than just refined looks and polished design. There are great features present that will empower your “older” Galaxy device and tune it in with the current state-of-art Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 innovations.

Samsung is bringing select features from the latest One UI to the aforementioned list of previous devices. Let’s take a look at them, one at a time.

Flex Mode


Those that are involved in the foldable Galaxy universe know perfectly well how handy the Flex Mode comes with certain applications. Flex Mode allows different applications to reposition to fit the top and bottom of the screen simultaneously. Just remember to keep the phone folded at an angle between 75° and 115°.

In One UI 5.1.1, Flex Mode is enhanced and allows easier access to the Flex Mode Panel’s icon, which will float up the screen. Further customization is enabled, so you get to choose where to drag and drop the icon on the toolbar.



Another update is the media play bar button, which offers a 10-second fast forward and rewind and features access. The button is showcased in one convenient place when the Flex Mode Panel activates. You can also press down for easier scrubbing through your video’s progress bar, for example. When watching a movie in Flex Mode, you can rewind or fast-forward with nothing more than a single tap with your personalized Flex Mode Panel Tool Bar. Or, you can open a new Multi Window to reply to a message, if someone wants to contact you.



There’s a whole list of hands-free activities one can indulge in, plus an index of the applications that are further optimized for Flex Mode on Samsung’s official site.

Snap the pop-up to the side, then reposition it


While we’re on the topic of multitasking, owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 or Tab S8 will be able to easily open Samsung Internet in a pop-up window to do a quick search, without interrupting whatever else they’re watching, for example. When done browsing, this pop-up window can be dragged to the side of the screen, where it will snap seamlessly. If another search is to be performed, to access Samsung Internet again, simply tap the pop-up to open the window and it will resume to its previous location.



Things get interesting when pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window: welcome, Multi Window! The new update supports more intuitive control of your screen, allowing users to switch to split view and easily control the screen.



There’s also the super practical Two-handed drag and drop feature that is now supported on your foldable and tablet’s main screen. Open your destination app with one hand and drag a file with the other – that’s an even quicker way to share multiple photos from your Gallery with a friend via a messaging app.



The name of the game is productivity and Galaxy Z Fold4 and Tab S8 users are able to up their speed thanks to innovative additions to the Taskbar. Now, the Taskbar enables lightning-fast task switching with access to up to four recent apps. Remember, the Taskbar feature is supported on the main screen only.

Achieve a healthier you with an up-to-date Galaxy Watch


The One UI 5 Watch update is bringing more personalized wellness features for you, as well as more customizable style options.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 owners will benefit from an upgraded sleep management feature that gives a better understanding of their personal sleep patterns through a more intuitive UI with detailed analysis of Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Consistency and Sleep Animal Symbols. Users can also access the Sleep Coaching program right from their wrist, but that one requires sleep data of at least 7 days, including 2 days off, so don’t be too hasty.



When the time for bed comes, the optimal sleep environment can be adjusted with connected home devices via the Galaxy Watch. There are many One UI 5.1.1 sport/lifestyle features, like the Personalized Heart Rate zone feature that analyzes your physical capabilities and establishes five optimal running intensity levels. In addition to the more than 100 existing workout trackers, owners can record their runs on the track with Track Run and even build their own workout routine with the Custom Workout feature. For Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users, even more enhanced GPX features are available, like new routes to explore from the GPX File Database. The GPX on your smartwatch stands for a software that allows users to set a target route before going hiking or cycling.

The Route Workout feature has expanded to support running and walking as well as hiking and cycling.
The health monitoring is enhanced thanks to the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature and more comprehensive heart health insights. Of course, there’s an even larger selection of styles and watch faces, ranging from informative to voguish and beyond. Coming this fall, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 users, too, will be able to enjoy some of these new watch faces – Stretched time and Perpetual.

