Will your Galaxy handset get the One UI 6/Android 14 beta?
Samsung has already disseminated the first One UI 6/Android 14 beta release to owners of its current flagship series, the Galaxy S23. The update is available in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea. Samsung usually has a certain methodical approach to doling out these updates. The current flagship line usually gets it first followed by the previous flagship models and the foldables. Samsung surprisingly is rumored to push the beta update to a pair of mid-range handsets, the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, earlier than it might have in past years.
So which devices will be getting the One UI 6/Android 14 beta? According to SamMobile, based on the phones that received the update in past years, that list includes the following Galaxy models:
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M53
We should note that the Galaxy A34 was not mentioned on the list which is why we took the liberty of adding it. Just keep in mind that beta software is notoriously unstable, especially early beta releases. So if the Galaxy phone you use as your daily driver receives the update, you might want to consider whether it is worth installing the beta if some of the apps you count on every day don't work.
Samsung is expected to disseminate the One UI 6/Android 14 beta to the mid-range Galaxy A54
The One UI interface was originally developed to help users with large-screened phones use them one-handed. This is accomplished by moving most of the tappable elements toward the bottom of the screen. We expect the stable version of One UI 6/Android 14 to be released in late October or early November. However, the beta testing got off to a delayed start. Instead of rolling out on August 2nd to the Galaxy S23 line in the aforementioned three countries, the software was so buggy that the release was put on ice until August 10th.
Some of the features that Samsung says are coming with One UI 6 include:
- New emoji in Samsung Keyboard.
- Swipe from the top right will access Quick Settings.
- Different lock screens based on Modes and Routines
- New default font
- Custom camera widget
If you have one of the Galaxy handsets on the list, keep checking in right here for the latest news about the One UI 6/Android 14 beta.
