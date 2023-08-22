Will your Galaxy handset get the One UI 6/Android 14 beta?





So which devices will be getting the One UI 6/ Android 14 beta? According to SamMobile , based on the phones that received the update in past years, that list includes the following Galaxy models:





Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A34

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53





We should note that the Galaxy A34 was not mentioned on the list which is why we took the liberty of adding it. Just keep in mind that beta software is notoriously unstable, especially early beta releases. So if the Galaxy phone you use as your daily driver receives the update, you might want to consider whether it is worth installing the beta if some of the apps you count on every day don't work.









Android 14 to be released in late October or early November. However, the beta testing got off to a delayed start. Instead of rolling out on August 2nd to the Galaxy S23 line in the aforementioned three countries, the software was so buggy that The One UI interface was originally developed to help users with large-screened phones use them one-handed. This is accomplished by moving most of the tappable elements toward the bottom of the screen. We expect the stable version of One UI 6/to be released in late October or early November. However, the beta testing got off to a delayed start. Instead of rolling out on August 2nd to theline in the aforementioned three countries, the software was so buggy that the release was put on ice until August 10th





Some of the features that Samsung says are coming with One UI 6 include:





New emoji in Samsung Keyboard.

Swipe from the top right will access Quick Settings.

Different lock screens based on Modes and Routines

New default font

Custom camera widget