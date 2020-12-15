Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Samsung Android

Galaxy phones might soon get Google Discover feed option on homescreen with One UI 3.1

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Dec 15, 2020, 2:20 AM
Galaxy phones might soon get Google Discover feed option on homescreen with One UI 3.1
As Galaxy S21 leaks keep piling up, we are getting eager for the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on January 14. With the hardware improvements the new Galaxy devices will bring to the table, Samsung has prepared also some nice software improvements to come with One UI 3.1. SamMobile reports on one of them, a feature that will come with One UI 3.1 to Galaxy devices: the option to have Google Discover feed on the home screen of your Galaxy.

Reportedly, the Google Discover feed will be on One UI 3.1’s stock home screen. This has been corroborated by Max Weinbach and was seen in one of the leaked videos of the Galaxy S21+. Before Google Discover, Samsung Galaxy users have been seeing a lot of changes in how news is delivered to their devices. For example, at one point, the news app was Bixby Home, then it became Samsung Daily. After that, Samsung Daily got replaced by Samsung Free.

It seems that users will be able to choose either Samsung Free or Google Discover for their home-screen news feed. We will see One UI 3.1 first on the upcoming Galaxy S21 series in January, but it is bound to be released to other Samsung Galaxy phones a few months later, so other Galaxy users can also enjoy Google Discover as their news feed if they wish to do so.

