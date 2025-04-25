Samsung’s new design will finally be good enough for me to give “foldables” a try

*Image credit — DomoAI

The foldable problem that rollable phones solve

What’s so bad about foldable smartphones? To me the biggest issue still remains the crease. There are many who will argue that creases on today’s foldables are barely noticeable but that’s not good enough for me. I want my phone screens to be a perfectly uniform display without any distractions. It’s also why I dislike the notch and punch hole trends and cannot wait for under-display cameras to become good enough that they are viable replacements.With athe issue of a visible crease goes away. Oppo’s demonstration showed a phone where the display looked almost completely normal when it was done adjusting to a new size. This will make for a smartphone that is both compact when in your pocket and also worth expanding when in use.Rollable phones will also let users set their own preferred size for the phone’s display. You can pull the display until it’s just the right size, provided you stay below the maximum limit of course. That just sounds so much more useful than athat only has two sizes.