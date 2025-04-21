Render of Samsung's rollable phone shows how pocketable the device is

Besides justifying a way to charge consumers a huge price for a new phone, foldables do have a valid reason for existing. The goal is to take a phone that can fit easily in your pocket and turn it in an eye blink into a large-screen device perfect for viewing streaming content or gaming. Foldables make this transformation easy with a flip or by opening a cover as easily as one opens a book.











The phone is expected to include some new AI features including instant translation that allows you to talk in your language and see the other party's translated response in your language appear immediately on your display. It will also give you a summary of a long message or remind you that it is time to leave in order to make an appointment in time. It also will remove unneeded items from a photograph, change colors and more. Having the ability to make your phone's screen bigger will make this feature more useful.

The AI capabilities on this phone will also automatically adjust the settings so that the camera is all ready to shoot a specific scene. AI will adjust the lighting and help to frame your shots automatically. Just point and shoot. To help games run smoothly, the device might manage power and heat automatically to keep games running smoothly with extra controls available on the side of the device.



