Render of Samsung's rollable phone shows how pocketable the device is

By
1comment
Samsung Display Galaxy Z Series
A render taken from a patent illustration shows Samsung's rollable smartphone.
Besides justifying a way to charge consumers a huge price for a new phone, foldables do have a valid reason for existing. The goal is to take a phone that can fit easily in your pocket and turn it in an eye blink into a large-screen device perfect for viewing streaming content or gaming. Foldables make this transformation easy with a flip or by opening a cover as easily as one opens a book.

Outside of its "chin," the rollable phone features very thin bezels. The mechanism used to stretch out the display gives the device some girth making it thicker than other Samsung handsets. The two lenses and the flash at the upper top left of the device resemble the look of the rear cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. DomoAI worked together with its partner, @xleaks7, to create the images seen in this story which are based on the patent Samsung received from the US Patent and Trademark Office on April 15th.

The phone is expected to include some new AI features including instant translation that allows you to talk in your language and see the other party's translated response in your language appear immediately on your display. It will also give you a summary of a long message or remind you that it is time to leave in order to make an appointment in time. It also will remove unneeded items from a photograph, change colors and more. Having the ability to make your phone's screen bigger will make this feature more useful.

The AI capabilities on this phone will also automatically adjust the settings so that the camera is all ready to shoot a specific scene. AI will adjust the lighting and help to frame your shots automatically. Just point and shoot. To help games run smoothly, the device might manage power and heat automatically to keep games running smoothly with extra controls available on the side of the device.

Everyone has been talking about Huawei's tri-fold Mate XT as the next big thing in foldable form factors. However, the rollable, which is a design that Motorola has also revealed, might be more well received than the tri-fold once such devices hit the marketplace. The render only shows the screen while closed and does not show how large it gets when fully expanded.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology.
