Multiple manufacturers reportedly exiting foldable market due to uncertainties
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei
Though foldable phones haven’t been around that long the industry has definitely taken a liking to them. While I personally am still not sold on the idea, phones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are on a lot of enthusiasts’ wishlists. However, a report has detailed that sales and demand for foldable phones isn’t too high in lower income markets and, as such, manufacturers are pulling out.
Three budget manufacturers have allegedly halted all plans to design and produce foldables. These companies are:
Those names might not seem too familiar to Western consumers but they dominate the market share in certain Asian countries.
It makes sense, of course: regions where most folks buy budget phones won’t see demand for devices that are inherently more expensive than traditional counterparts. Not to mention that the fragility and complex nature of foldable phones means more expensive repairs as well. Lastly, the tech itself is more prone to defects, something budget manufacturers won’t necessarily want to take risks with.
- Infinix
- Itel
- Tecno
Huawei recently showed off a tri-foldable phone with a ludicrous price tag. | Video credit — Huawei
Oppo or Vivo to also exit foldable industry
The report also alleges that either Oppo or Vivo — names much more familiar to Western audiences — are also stopping work on foldables. Apparently Huawei might be the only Chinese phone manufacturer that is able to sell its foldable devices at a profit.
If these companies do abandon foldables buyers in lower income markets will be left with much more expensive alternatives. And when these alternatives fail to sell in these markets there will come a divide between richer and poorer regions and how they approach smartphones.
At least for now Xiaomi is still making its Mix Flip phones so consumers on a budget still have that option to turn to.
While this all may sound very sudden, I’d advise taking this news with a grain of salt. Infinix, Tecno, Oppo and Vivo have all made foldable phones in the past. Instead of completely abandoning an entire product segment it’s more likely that the companies will simply downsize production in accordance with demand.
