Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Multiple manufacturers reportedly exiting foldable market due to uncertainties

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Display Oppo Vivo
Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable smartphone
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei

Though foldable phones haven’t been around that long the industry has definitely taken a liking to them. While I personally am still not sold on the idea, phones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are on a lot of enthusiasts’ wishlists. However, a report has detailed that sales and demand for foldable phones isn’t too high in lower income markets and, as such, manufacturers are pulling out.

It makes sense, of course: regions where most folks buy budget phones won’t see demand for devices that are inherently more expensive than traditional counterparts. Not to mention that the fragility and complex nature of foldable phones means more expensive repairs as well. Lastly, the tech itself is more prone to defects, something budget manufacturers won’t necessarily want to take risks with.

Three budget manufacturers have allegedly halted all plans to design and produce foldables. These companies are:

  • Infinix
  • Itel
  • Tecno

Those names might not seem too familiar to Western consumers but they dominate the market share in certain Asian countries.

Video Thumbnail
Huawei recently showed off a tri-foldable phone with a ludicrous price tag. | Video credit — Huawei

Oppo or Vivo to also exit foldable industry


The report also alleges that either Oppo or Vivo — names much more familiar to Western audiences — are also stopping work on foldables. Apparently Huawei might be the only Chinese phone manufacturer that is able to sell its foldable devices at a profit.

While this all may sound very sudden, I’d advise taking this news with a grain of salt. Infinix, Tecno, Oppo and Vivo have all made foldable phones in the past. Instead of completely abandoning an entire product segment it’s more likely that the companies will simply downsize production in accordance with demand.

If these companies do abandon foldables buyers in lower income markets will be left with much more expensive alternatives. And when these alternatives fail to sell in these markets there will come a divide between richer and poorer regions and how they approach smartphones.

At least for now Xiaomi is still making its Mix Flip phones so consumers on a budget still have that option to turn to.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless