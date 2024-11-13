Multiple manufacturers reportedly exiting foldable market due to uncertainties

*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei

foldable phones

foldable phones

foldable phones

The report also alleges that either Oppo or Vivo — names much more familiar to Western audiences — are also stopping work on foldables. Apparently Huawei might be the only Chinese phone manufacturer that is able to sell its foldable devices at a profit.While this all may sound very sudden, I’d advise taking this news with a grain of salt. Infinix, Tecno, Oppo and Vivo have all madein the past. Instead of completely abandoning an entire product segment it’s more likely that the companies will simply downsize production in accordance with demand.If these companies do abandon foldables buyers in lower income markets will be left with much more expensive alternatives. And when these alternatives fail to sell in these markets there will come a divide between richer and poorer regions and how they approach smartphones.At least for now Xiaomi is still making its Mix Flip phones so consumers on a budget still have that option to turn to.