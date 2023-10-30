Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Samsung launches Lacoste-branded accessories for Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5

Accessories Samsung
@cosminvasile
Samsung launches Lacoste-branded accessories for Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5
Samsung has just inked an agreement with one of the world’s biggest designer brands, Lacoste, for the launch of an accessories line for two of its foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5.

The new edition of Lacoste cases for Samsung’s foldable flagships features the new monogram pattern of the Lacoste 2023 collection. Made from silicone, the cases have been designed to protect the phones from scratches and shocks, so they are not just for fashion.

Lacoste and Samsung are committed to offering a unique experience to the young generation. The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the perfect example: their foldable screens have created a new way to use your smartphone and are immediately identifiable,” said Jérôme Bloch, marketing director of Samsung France.

The Lacoste-branded cases are only available in France for the time being. Customers who purchase a Galaxy Z Fold5 or Galaxy Z Flip5 by the end of October will receive a free Lacoste case, €150 trade-in bonus, and a free Galaxy Buds2 Pro (€300 value). The offer is available via Samsung France’s online store.

Samsung and Lacoste have chosen on social media celebrity Sally, the new ambassador for the Galaxy Z Flip5, to promote the “Join the flip side” campaign.
