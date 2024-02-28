Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

@cosminvasile
Samsung Knox coming to 2024 smart TVs
Samsung announced today that the security and management framework that we find these days on just about every Galaxy device, Knox, is going to be installed on its newest smart TVs too.

Meant to provide complex security and privacy for both businesses and end users, Samsung Knox recently achieved “Common Criteria” (CC) certification ahead of its launch on smart TVs.

The South Korean company notes that it has now received CC certification for Samsung Knox for 10 consecutive years, which feels like an incredible achievement for Samsung’s IT and security solution.

Of course, Knox has been available on Samsung’s smart TVs for quite a while, so this is just a heads-up for those who plan to purchase a 2024 model. For your peace of mind, the CC certification highlights three key aspects where Samsung Knox scored highly:

  1. Tizen OS Monitoring: Samsung Knox actively detects potential hacking threats in real time, flagging any unauthorized changes in critical sectors of Tizen OS, the core of Samsung TVs.
  2. Phishing Website Blocking: Samsung Knox verifies web pages accessed by users, preemptively blocking any phishing sites to safeguard user data and privacy.
  3. Enhanced Personal Information Protection: Samsung Knox ensures seamless protection of users’ sensitive personal data through a secure connection with Samsung Knox Vault, a dedicated processor for security functions.

Samsung’s 2024 TVs are not yet available to consumers, but the company has already introduced its lineup for the year at the beginning of January, so the first models are expected to arrive very soon.

Loading Comments...

