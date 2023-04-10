Samsung may upgrade the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED





iPhone 15 display specs





This year will be different, claim Korean display industry sources for The Elec , as Samsung will supply Apple with M12 OLED screens across the iPhone 15 lineup, including for the cheaper models.





The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will still be equipped with LTPS panels, though, so don't expect higher refresh rates for those, just that the organic diodes material will be of Samsung's latest generation with all the corresponding benefits. The iPhone 15 may thus offer brighter screens and more efficient power draw which should bode well for its battery life, as the display is the single biggest source of power draw.





The iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro will still use M12 OLED panel material, too, just like their predecessors, with the added benefit of the LTPO technology which allows for easily adjustable dynamic refresh rates.





Samsung is apparently also ready with the M13 OLED display material generation, too, but this one will likely go to the Google Pixel Fold later in the year first, while the summer's Galaxy Z Fold 5 will still use an M12 screen like the Z Fold 4. Using M12 allowed Samsung's current foldable king to achieve great peak brightness results in our display tests, so no complaints here.





As for the future, Samsung is reportedly already developing the next, M14 OLED material specifically for Apple, which is likely to employ it in its iPhone 16 series of phones.





Hopefully, in 2024 Apple will have moved to LTPO screens and high refresh rates for all of its handsets, as it would be a bit embarrassing to still rock a 60Hz display on $799 phones in its lineup at the time.