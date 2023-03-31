Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

Articles Display Oppo
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
The newest flagship phone from Oppo's Find series - X6 Pro - brings with it many records like the biggest periscope zoom or ultrawide camera sensors, but it also earned a top ranking in our best phone displays 2023 list as it one-ups Apple and Samsung at their own screen game with the brightest phone panel around.

At the whopping 2,500 nits of peak brightness, the Oppo Find X6 Pro beats the heretofore record holder iPhone 14 Pro Max with its 2,000 nits, or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which inherits the 1,750 nits value of its predecessor.

These peak brightness numbers, however, are achieved when only a minuscule section of an OLED display is lit up at full power and displaying white, or in the situation when an OLED panel consumes the most energy. Moreover, outdoor visibility is a function of several other factors, too, such as screen coating and reflectance, or display contrast.

In reality, the typical brightness level that Apple advertises is 1000 nits max brightness with 1600 nits only when showing HDR content, while the 2000 nits peak brightness level is for sections of the display when the iPhone 14 Pro series is used outdoors under direct sunlight.

Ditto for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra whose maximum is 1200 when displaying HDR content, and 1750 nits outside under strong sunlight on automated brightness setting. Still, when we measured the Oppo Find X6 Pro typical display brightness, its numbers were indeed higher than what both the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S23 Ultra managed to muster:


The brightest phone display


While the Oppo Find X6 Pro advertises humbler typical everyday brightness maximum indoors of 800 nits, which can rise to 1500 nits with HDR content, it can also rev up to the jaw-dropping 2500 nits under direct sunlight on automatic settings. This is a niche scenario, unless you live in a seaside town in warm climates and beachgoing comes as a second nature, that is. 

Those who are out and about the whole day in the warm and sunny summer months would also appreciate squeezing any extra nit from their phone screen, so we did a quick improvised test outside to see how everyone's peak brightness claims hold up in reality.

We took the Oppo Find X6 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra outdoors, and placed them under the rays of a bright afternoon sunshine. While it is hard to capture minute brightness increments with a camera, especially with all the sunshine blasting around, all three displays remained subjectively visible even in these harsh conditions.


Depending on the sunshine's angle it was either the Oppo Find X6 Pro or the Galaxy S23 Ultra that managed to rev up to the state of most visible phone screen outdoors in the sunlight. They also have colder, subjectively brighter display color temperature compared to the iPhone's yellowish whites.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99

Going for AT&T or T-Mobile gets you the S23 Ultra starting at $199.99 (with trade-in). The unlocked model starts at $449.99. You can also get the Ultra for US Cellular and Verizon, and there the phone starts at $449.99 and $399.99 respectively. Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung!
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 Plus starts at FREE (256GB version)

With an eligible trade-in, the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $0 for AT&T and T-Mobile. US Cellular, or Unlocked variants start at $299.99 for the 256GB version. Verizon's version starts at $199.99, and of course, all these discounts are with eligible trade-in. If you wish to go for the 512GB version, you can have it starting from $119.99 (for AT&T and T-Mobile).
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 for free with eligible trade-in!

The Galaxy S23 can be yours for free with eligible trade-in for the AT&T or the T-Mobile version. For Verizon, US Cellular, or unlocked, you pay only $99.99 with trade-in. If you'd like more storage, the 256GB version can be yours for FREE with trade-in on AT&T and T-Mobile, for $59.99 at Verizon, and for $159.99 at US Cellular or unlocked.
$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Long story short, we've lately been witnessing a handful of phone displays that break the 1000 nits typical brightness threshold in our display tests which usually bodes great for their outdoor visibility in direct sunlight as you can see from the pictures here.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro, however, takes Samsung's latest LTPO3 OLED display generation and pushes the technology to achieve record phone screen brightness, while at the same time offering Apple's touch-sensitive dynamic refresh rate adjustments and per-unit wide-gamut color calibration at the factory, something that only an exclusive subset of phone makers troubles themselves with.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Google explains why it feels sorry for iPhone users stuck with iMessage
Google explains why it feels sorry for iPhone users stuck with iMessage
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Images of Sony's rumored WF-C700 mid-range earbuds leak along with a blue variant of the WH-1000XM5s
Images of Sony's rumored WF-C700 mid-range earbuds leak along with a blue variant of the WH-1000XM5s
iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons could feature sensitivity toggle to work with gloves and cases
iPhone 15 Pro solid-state buttons could feature sensitivity toggle to work with gloves and cases
Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Brightest phone displays test: Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Samsung rides Galaxy S23 series success to beat Apple in February smartphone sales
Samsung rides Galaxy S23 series success to beat Apple in February smartphone sales
One UI 5.1 rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US
One UI 5.1 rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US
Vote now: What's your favorite type of headphones?
Vote now: What's your favorite type of headphones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless