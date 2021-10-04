Samsung is pushing the RAM Plus feature to mid-range and flagship phones

If you want to check whether your Samsung phone has this new feature, you can do so by going to Settings > Battery and device care > Memory. If you see “RAM Plus (virtual memory): 4GB” written anywhere on the screen, then you have it. Suffice to say, if you don’t see it—then you don’t have it.Even if you don’t get it, though, no need to go full-on FOMO mode. At least for the time being, the feature hasn’t shown any groundbreaking real-world advantages.