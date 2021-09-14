Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung finally opens sign-ups for One UI 4.0 beta in seven countries

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Samsung finally opens sign-ups for One UI 4.0 beta in the US and six other countries
After hearing that Samsung will delay the One UI 4.0 beta launch, now Android Authority reports that the South Korea-based tech giant has opened applications for the beta version, that will initially be available in seven countries.

You can now sign up to test One UI 4.0 beta in seven countries


Owners of the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra can now register to try the new One UI 4.0 skin based on Android 12 from the Samsung Members app. In order for you to apply now, you need to be based in one of the seven countries registrations are available right now: the US, the UK, South Korea, China, India, Germany, or Poland. The release date varies by each market, but Galaxy S21 owners in the mentioned above markets can now check the Samsung Members app.

The One UI 4.0 beta program gives you the opportunity to preview the design and the new features the skin will bring.

One UI 4.0 features you can test on the beta


Samsung has announced what to look for in the One Ui 4.0 beta, and the central and focal point of the new skin is customization. This somewhat reflects Android 12's focus as well, as the skin is based on the new OS update by Google. With the new skin, users will be getting a lot of theme options that will adjust the look and the functionality of the devices. Things like the home screen, icons, notifications will be customizable alongside wallpapers and other aspects of the phone experience.

It seems that these new customization options are tied to Android 12's Material You redesign, which is also centered on giving a multitude of customization options and a new pleasant viewing experience on your smartphone.

Additionally, Samsung also has redesigned widgets that give you even more customization options from visibility to appearance. You can check out how they look here:



On top of that, users will be getting a more diverse array of emojis in one place, and you can easily navigate them.

In terms of other features One UI 4.0 will bring, some new privacy and protection features are coming. Many of these features are core features of Android 12, for example, inducators that alert you an app is using your camera or microphone. But the improvements don't just stop there. One UI4 4 expands on the Android 12's permission options, and allows you to view permission history not only for the last 24 hours, but for the last seven days as well.

Additionally, you will be able to check the current data usage of both permissions and apps. These are not the only features that will be launching with One UI 4 beta, but these are the main ones. Tipster Tron has shared on Twitter the complete changelog of the One UI 4 beta update, which will reportedly be 2.4GB in size and come with the September security patch as well.


One UI 4 will come with camera updates and some new multitasking and sharing features.

Phones that support One UI 4.0 beta


These news of the opening of the One Ui 4 beta for Galaxy S21 comes after a reported delay on the launch of the new skin on top of Android 12. The official One UI 4 will come after the beta testing period is over, and many of the most popular Samsung phones will be getting the official versions. The Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S10 series (they will be getting a last OS update), the Note 20 series and the Note 10 series, all the Z foldable phones (Z Flips and Z Folds), and many of the more budget friendly Galaxy A series. Check the full list here.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

iPhone 13 series battery capacity and battery leaks
by Radoslav Minkov,  19
iPhone 13 series battery capacity and battery leaks
Here's how you can score the biggest AirPods Pro discount ahead of Apple's AirPods 3 launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's how you can score the biggest AirPods Pro discount ahead of Apple's AirPods 3 launch
-$80
Epic Games pays $6 million of unpaid "Apple Tax" to Apple after court ruling
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Epic Games pays $6 million of unpaid "Apple Tax" to Apple after court ruling
The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence
NBA NOW 22 launches on Android and iOS this fall, pre-registration is live
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NBA NOW 22 launches on Android and iOS this fall, pre-registration is live
T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile starts selling Sonim's latest ultra-rugged flip phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless