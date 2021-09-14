Samsung finally opens sign-ups for One UI 4.0 beta in seven countries

Samsung finally opens sign-ups for One UI 4.0 beta in seven countries0
Owners of the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra can now register to try the new One UI 4.0 skin based on Android 12 from the Samsung Members app. In order for you to apply now, you need to be based in one of the seven countries registrations are available right now: the US, the UK, South Korea, China, India, Germany, or Poland. The release date varies by each market, but Galaxy S21 owners in the mentioned above markets can now check the Samsung Members app.
One UI 4.0 features you can test on the beta
Samsung has announced what to look for in the One Ui 4.0 beta, and the central and focal point of the new skin is customization. This somewhat reflects Android 12's focus as well, as the skin is based on the new OS update by Google. With the new skin, users will be getting a lot of theme options that will adjust the look and the functionality of the devices. Things like the home screen, icons, notifications will be customizable alongside wallpapers and other aspects of the phone experience.
On top of that, users will be getting a more diverse array of emojis in one place, and you can easily navigate them.
In terms of other features One UI 4.0 will bring, some new privacy and protection features are coming. Many of these features are core features of Android 12, for example, inducators that alert you an app is using your camera or microphone. But the improvements don't just stop there. One UI4 4 expands on the Android 12's permission options, and allows you to view permission history not only for the last 24 hours, but for the last seven days as well.
Here is the full S21 Series One UI 4 Beta update changelog in English pic.twitter.com/lbE95qGYHU— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 14, 2021
One UI 4 will come with camera updates and some new multitasking and sharing features.