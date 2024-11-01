Samsung hints at a mixed-reality device in 2025
Just recently, the Google Play Store introduced a category for XR headsets, paving the way for app installations specifically for that tech. This change had everyone buzzing about a big announcement regarding extended reality on Android. Now, Samsung has stepped in to confirm what many suspected.
Samsung has just shared its earnings for the third quarter of this year (translated source), and it seems the company has big ambitions for next year. The company hinted that a XR device is set to arrive next year.
Other than that, not much information is available about the tech specs of Samsung’s XR device. However, some rumors hint that it could be XR glasses instead of a headset. This form factor would offer convenient, ongoing access to the power of Gemini, for instance. That said, details are still unclear, and we’ll probably have to wait until next year for more reliable information to emerge.
Interestingly, exactly one of the slides focused on 2025 subtly hints at the plans for the XR device. Just check out the post below under the highlighted text about the Galaxy S25 series.
I think it makes perfect sense for Samsung to dive into the XR space. Not only has this been rumored for quite a while, but its biggest competitor, Apple, has already made its move with the Vision Pro. Plus, Meta has its own AR/VR headsets and the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have seen considerable success since their launch.
An XR device will boost the connection between Samsung’s products
Earlier this year, Samsung teased its upcoming XR device during the Galaxy S24 announcement. The company revealed it is teaming up with Google and Qualcomm for this project. Reports suggest that Samsung will use a new version of Android specifically optimized for XR devices, along with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip.
During the call, Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series will launch in the first half of 2025, sticking to the typical release cycle for its flagship S series. The company also announced plans to enhance its Galaxy AI features “to drive innovation in everyday life” and boost sales for the series.
It shouldn't surprise anyone, but there it is in print from Samsung: next year's flagship will be called the S25 pic.twitter.com/tuqE6flKpc— Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) October 31, 2024
