Google Play Store working on a separate category for mixed-reality Android headset apps

0comments
Google's Play Store showing the Recently updated section.
Google Play Store seems to be preparing to add support for a new Android device type: XR headset.

The Google Play Store has apps for smartphones, apps optimized for tablets and other big screens, as well as apps ready to run on a Wear OS smartwatch. Now, the folks at Android Authority have discovered hints that Google is working on a new category for a new product type. It seems this product type may be extended reality (XR) headsets.

XR is an umbrella term that covers VR (Virtual reality) and AR (Augmented reality), as well as mixed reality headsets. Both Google and Samsung are interested in XR hardware, so it's only reasonable that Google is working to include the device type in the Play Store so you can get apps designed for it.


The hints about the new product type in Play Store were discovered in version 43.3.32-31 of the app. There's a new icon that could indicate an XR headset and a text string explicitly mentions "XR headset".

Right now, there are no other indications of what this could be, but it looks most likely to be a category for the Google Store. It may be ready in time for the next generation of Android-powered mixed-reality headsets.

Although mixed-reality headsets are not that popular at the moment and remain a niche, their popularity is about to grow when more companies join in to offer devices of this kind. That's why, I think, it makes total sense for Google to add a separate category of apps designed for these devices.

This will obviously make it easier to find apps for your VR or AR headset. Also, this would give XR headsets the legitimacy and recognition they deserve as a valid type of device nowadays. So, I like the fact that Google is working on this category, and hope to see it soon officially launched in the Play Store.
