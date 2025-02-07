Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung Foundry 2 nm initial yields highly promising after last year’s 3 nm struggles

Samsung Processors
Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Samsung Foundry faced a lot of trouble throughout 2024 and at some points it seemed as if the foundry division would be closed down. The company’s perseverance is now bearing fruit it seems, as a new report reveals that 2 nm yields at Samsung Foundry have surpassed all expectations.

Samsung only recently stabilized its 3 nm manufacturing process after months of running into dead ends. The upcoming Exynos 2500, expected to debut in the Z series foldables, will be made using Samsung’s 3 nm process. Which means that yield rates have now reached a profitable level.

The 2 nm process, which has only just begun, has secured a very impressive 30 percent yield rate in its initial test runs. This yield rate is only expected to get better from here on out, making the possibility of a 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset a very real possibility. The company reportedly plans to begin mass production of the 2 nm Exynos 2600 in the second half of this year.

Samsung Foundry’s 2 nm process brings the following improvements over the previous 3 nm process:

  • 12 percent increase in performance
  • 25 percent increase in power efficiency
  • Five percent reduction in surface area

Video Thumbnail
The Galaxy S25 series uses Snapdragon chipsets across the board. | Video credit — Samsung

After having to resort to using the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy S25 phones Samsung is looking to finally return to Exynos. The Exynos 2600, if successful, will likely be used for the Galaxy S26 lineup. And if the Exynos 2500 performs well in the upcoming Z series phones then it will also help improve consumers’ perception of Samsung’s own chipsets.

After a particularly tough 2024 the company is now very optimistic about Exynos again. Internal and external evaluations of Samsung’s 2 nm process also promise favorable outcomes.

The Exynos 2600 is cruising.
— Industry official, The Bell, February 2025

This is very promising to see because I still believe that Exynos can do for the Galaxy smartphones what Apple silicon did for the iPhone and MacBook. If Samsung is able to produce its own chips that can compete with rivals then the company will also be able to optimize its phones to degrees never before possible.

And after all that’s what really matters in the end, isn’t it? The best product possible for the end consumer.
