Samsung Foundry 2 nm initial yields highly promising after last year’s 3 nm struggles

After having to resort to using the Snapdragon 8 Elite for thephones Samsung is looking to finally return to Exynos. The Exynos 2600, if successful, will likely be used for the Galaxy S26 lineup. And if the Exynos 2500 performs well in the upcoming Z series phones then it will also help improve consumers’ perception of Samsung’s own chipsets.

This is very promising to see because I still believe that Exynos can do for the Galaxy smartphones what Apple silicon did for the iPhone and MacBook. If Samsung is able to produce its own chips that can compete with rivals then the company will also be able to optimize its phones to degrees never before possible.And after all that’s what really matters in the end, isn’t it? The best product possible for the end consumer.