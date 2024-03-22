Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Leak suggests vivo X Fold 3 aims to be the lightest book-style foldable yet
The foldable smartphone arena is about to see a new contender as Chinese manufacturer vivo prepares to unveil its third-generation book-style device, the vivo X Fold 3, on March 26. Just ahead of its official debut, additional details about the device have emerged.

As per the renowned tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming vivo X Fold 3 is expected to weigh merely 219 grams, which is lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, despite the latter's titanium frame. Additionally, the tipster has also shared some extra pictures of the forthcoming foldable phone.


The previous vivo X Fold 2 was a bit heavier, coming in at 279 grams. So, the company has managed to trim off an extra 60 grams with the new Vivo X Fold 3. While 60 grams might not sound like much in everyday life, in the world of mobile tech, it's quite a significant reduction.

Currently, the Honor Magic V2 holds the title of the lightest book-style foldable, weighing 231 grams for its lightest model. So, if the leak is accurate, vivo aims to claim the crown for the lightest book-style foldable smartphone.

To provide further context on just how much lighter the vivo X Fold 3 could be, let's compare its rumored weight of 219 grams to other foldables currently available on the market:


The vivo X Fold 3 is anticipated to be available in two variants: a regular version and a Pro version. While specific details about the phone are limited, it is expected that the regular version will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In contrast, the Pro model is rumored to be the first foldable smartphone to feature the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Recently, the Geekbench listing also confirmed that the X Fold 3 Pro will feature 16GB of RAM and run on Android 14. Additionally, another noteworthy detail about the X Fold 3 series is that the foldable duo is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

