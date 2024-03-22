Leak suggests vivo X Fold 3 aims to be the lightest book-style foldable yet

The weight of vivo X Fold3 will surprise you. It is only 219g, which is lighter than the iPhone 15 Pro Max made of titanium. pic.twitter.com/aHj6CXc2hZ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 22, 2024



The previous vivo X Fold 2 was a bit heavier, coming in at 279 grams. So, the company has managed to trim off an extra 60 grams with the new Vivo X Fold 3. While 60 grams might not sound like much in everyday life, in the world of mobile tech, it's quite a significant reduction.



Currently, the Currently, the Honor Magic V2 holds the title of the lightest book-style foldable, weighing 231 grams for its lightest model. So, if the leak is accurate, vivo aims to claim the crown for the lightest book-style foldable smartphone.



To provide further context on just how much lighter the vivo X Fold 3 could be, let's compare its rumored weight of 219 grams to other foldables currently available on the market:



The vivo X Fold 3 is anticipated to be available in two variants: a regular version and a Pro version. While specific details about the phone are limited, it is expected that the regular version will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In contrast, the Pro model is rumored to be the first foldable smartphone to feature the more advanced The vivo X Fold 3 is anticipated to be available in two variants: a regular version and a Pro version. While specific details about the phone are limited, it is expected that the regular version will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In contrast, the Pro model is rumored to be the first foldable smartphone to feature the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.