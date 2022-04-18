Samsung reportedly kicks off Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen production

Last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra was Samsung's first non-Note phone to support the S Pen and the compatibility was expanded to the Z Fold 3 in August. It's only natural to expect that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also support the stylus and a leaker has now brought an update about this.





Frequent leaker Mukul Sharma who tweets from the handle @stufflistings says that Samsung has kicked off production for Galaxy Z Fold 4's S Pen in several Eurasian countries.





The tweet is thin on details, so it's hard to say what improvements this S Pen will offer over last year's S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro.





Unlike the S21 Ultra and Fold 3, this year's Galaxy S22 Ultra does have a silo for the S Pen, and rumors have indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also feature a built-in holster for the stylus, which would be much more convenient than keeping the accessory in a special case, such as Samsung's Flip Cover with S Pen.

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have a slot for the S Pen?





It's worth mentioning that Galaxy Z Fold 3's two halves are thinner than Galaxy S22 Ultra's, and since the S Pen is nearly as thick as the handset itself, Samsung will likely have to make the Z Fold 4 a bit thicker to make space for the stylus. This would be a bit of a problem as the Z Fold 3 is already pretty thick. Otherwise, the South Korean giant might reduce the battery capacity - which isn't on the cards according to rumors - to accommodate the S Pen.





Also, the Fold 4 is actually rumored to be thinner than the Fold 3, courtesy of a new single-hinge design. A November 2021 report had hinted that the phone may not offer a slot for the S Pen, so we will have to wait and see how things turn out.





Moving on, the Z Fold 4 is expected to be more durable than its predecessor and is expected to retain a physical fingerprint sensor. The phone is also likely to be Samsung's first device to come with a flagship-level camera setup with a very high-resolution main camera and a 10MP 3x telephoto sensor for extending the zooming range. This may make it one of the best camera phones of 2022





The phone will reportedly be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus and might cost a little less than the Z Fold 3 which goes for $1,800.