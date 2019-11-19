AT&T Verizon Motorola Samsung Android Polls

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Fold, which bendable phone would you pick?

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 19, 2019, 5:06 AM
The first foldable phones that are hitting retail, are proving to demonstrate the most novel design ideas in years, have the price tags to match, and still couldn't be more different from each other.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold was the first one to be released, and it sports a 7.3" display when unfurled over the vertical axis. The screen aspect ratio, however, makes it nearly square to look at when open, and the extra paraphernalia that Samsung welded into its flagship makes it one unnaturally thick device when folded, especially for today's standards. 

Huawei's Mate X, on the other hand, while again opening over the vertical axis, has the 8" display on the outside, and an even larger footprint than the Fold, albeit much thinner when closed.

Enter Motorola with its Razr 2019 phone that is almost 40% shorter when closed, thin enough and much narrower. All because it folds over the opposite, horizontal axis, compared to the first such efforts from Samsung or Huawei. The Razr, however, comes with its own set of disadvantages stemming from this design decision, chief among which is the smallish 6.2" display, made even smaller areawise by the tall aspect ratio. 


In this day and age of 6"+ phones with rigid displays, a 6.2-incher foldable can raise an eyebrow or two in a "what's the point" arch. The point seems to be a very, very compact phone when in your pocket, and that's not a small feat to achieve nowadays, when driving stick shift with the giant handset in your jeans pocket is becoming a chore.


Not to mention that the choice of a cheaper BOE (instead of Samsung) flexible display, and the pick of midrange specs, allowed Motorola to offer its Razr at a much lower price point, compared to its earlier competitors in the field, so there's that as a consideration as well.

Both Samsung and Huawei are rumored to work on a similar "flip phone" foldable concepts for their next efforts in the nascent market niche, so this design may not stay Motorola-exclusive for long.


In the end, each of those design decisions has its own advantages and drawbacks, that is why we wanted to ask you whose approach do you personally prefer, now that the Razr is finally official, and looks every bit as the leaked renders and rumors that have been circulating since the spring. 

Which foldable phone would you pick?

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 5 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 2510 mAh
Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 7.3" 1536 x 2152 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 512 GB
  • Battery 4380 mAh(32h 3G talk time)

notfair
1. notfair

Posts: 762; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

an iphone 6 edit: on a serious note, none of them

posted on 2 hours ago

Back_from_beyond
2. Back_from_beyond

Posts: 1464; Member since: Sep 04, 2015

The Razr is what I think a foldable phone should be, not this fold open tablet crap. Sure the design needs a bit of polishing, but the basis is good.

posted on 2 hours ago

Guseinguliev
3. Guseinguliev

Posts: 125; Member since: Mar 04, 2019

спорный вопрос) It is hard to choose between fold and razr.

posted on 1 hour ago

yalokiy
4. yalokiy

Posts: 1091; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

They are different form factors, not really comparable. One is for people that want bigger screens, the other -- for those that want a compact phone. Nothing wrong with any of them, just a matter of preference.

posted on 1 hour ago

lovemac209
5. lovemac209

Posts: 33; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

wait for fold2...

posted on 1 hour ago

mcdanielvzw
6. mcdanielvzw

Posts: 52; Member since: Nov 10, 2016

The Razr is not only iconic, but it's the most preferable. I'd have to find a way to deal with the low amount of storage, but I don't *really* need to have all of my MP3 library downloaded on a phone - Just my pictures. For a phone of this size, cost is the only thing preventing me from buying it. My dad has my original Razr, which I've obviously replaced the battery on for him.

posted on 54 min ago

strawberry
7. strawberry

Posts: 121; Member since: Feb 20, 2019

Fold is the worst design in my personal opinion

posted on 5 min ago

