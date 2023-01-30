Amazon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 units on sale at a bonkers $950 discount





But foldable prices have yet to go down, at least in markets like the US and as far as latest-generation devices are concerned. On the bright side, previous-gen models are slowly making the affordable foldable dream a reality already, and we're not just talking about "failed" products like Microsoft's Surface Duo

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Phantom Black, New $950 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





The extremely well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is itself cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing... in a single storage variant, a single color option, and presumably very limited numbers.





Amazon is unsurprisingly responsible for this absolutely insane new deal in which the aforementioned Snapdragon 888 powerhouse is available at a whopping 950 bucks under its $1,799.99 list price in a Phantom Black flavor equipped with 256 gigs of internal storage space and unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers.





if that price was ever justified), but this huge discount beats Of course, Samsung 's Z Fold 3 hasn't been worth anywhere near $1,800 in a long time (that price was ever justified), but this huge discount beats all previous discounts offered by all trusted US retailers with no special requirements and no strings attached.





$950 sounds like something Amazon daughter e-tailer Woot would be able to shave off the Z Fold 3's regular price in refurbished condition, but make no mistake, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units you're looking at here sold and shipped by the industry-leading e-commerce giant itself.





everything else points to the former delivering superior value. The screen real estate, the battery life, the memory count, the camera performance and versatility, eve-ry-thing! At its new all-time low price, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 beast is currently just as affordable as the cheapest Z Flip 4 storage configuration, and although the latter device is obviously younger and slightly more advanced in terms of processing power,else points to the former delivering superior value. The screen real estate, the battery life, the memory count, the camera performance and versatility, eve-ry-thing!





There are very few things that are constant in today's mobile industry, with intensifying competition driving perpetual change and tough economic times leading to various cost-cutting measures from many of the world's top smartphone vendors.