Multitasking powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an eye-popping $860 off in no strings deal

Samsung finally nailed the foldable form factor with last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and you can get your hands on the portable tablet for a staggering 48 percent off its original price right now.





The Z Fold 3 is a durable foldable phone with a stable hinge, Gorilla Glass Victus screen, Armor Aluminum body, and IPX8 water-resistant rating. Both screens support a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.





The internal screen is bright and stunning and a camera is embedded within it for unobtrusive viewing, making it great for content consumption. The Fold 3 can be folded up like a laptop, allowing you to view content on one half and access controls through the other half.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 7.6 inches 120Hz internal screen | 6.2 inches 120Hz cover screen | Snapdragon 888 5G chip | 12MP+12MP+12MP rear cameras | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front camera | 4,400mAh battery





The form factor is also perfect for low-level, on-the-go productivity tasks, something that workaholics who can't take their laptops everywhere will appreciate.





The device is powered by the premium Snapdragon 888 chip and is snappy and swift. It's miles better than slab phones when it comes to multitasking, allowing you to run three apps simultaneously.





It even has a Windows-like taskbar to facilitate multitasking and many apps have been optimized for the bigger internal screen, letting you do cool stuff such as watching a YouTube video on one screen and scrolling through comments on the other. The bigger main screen also allows you to use the S Pen more conveniently.





The outer screen is tall and somewhat narrow and fits easily in jeans pockets. You can use the device in the unfolded state for phone things such as making calls, sending messages, or making contactless payments.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has a solid camera setup. Sure, it's not the best camera phone out there, but it's good enough for most people and produces sharp, vibrant and colorful photos.





In short, if you need a fun phone that can transform into a tablet when needed, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be your next device. The Fold 3 launched with a starting price of $1,799.99 but you can have it only for $939.99 at the moment through Amazon, which is an amazing price for a phone that punches above its category.



