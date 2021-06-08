$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android

Rumor: Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come in 'Cream' color option

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 08, 2021, 10:23 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rumor: Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come in 'Cream' color option
A few months back it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would at least be available in the colors Black and Green and a later seemingly credible leak also showed the phone in Silver. Display analyst Ross Young has corroborated these hues and has also reiterated that the device will also come in beige.

Young now says that the previously mentioned beige paint job will be more of a cream shade.


In all, the Z Fold 3 is rumored to be available in four colors, which is a more generous selection when compared to Z Fold 2's Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black if you exclude the special Thom Browne and Aston Martin Racing editions.

The OG Fold came in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, and Astro Blue Fold.

Leaked marketing images also imply that Z Fold 2's Mystic theme will be dropped and the phone will instead embrace a more simplistic look.

The overall design will largely remain the same, except for a few subtle changes to the camera array and screen size. The main screen is expected to have a cleaner look because Samsung is highly likely to go for an under-display camera instead of a pinhole type. We also expect a smaller gap between the two halves of the internal folding display.

The Z Fold 3 will also allegedly offer S Pen support. Other rumored specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 4,380mAh battery, and 120Hz screens. It's sure shaping up to be one of the best of the best phones of 2021.
 
Today's rumor follows a leak from yesterday that said the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 will at least be available in Light Violet, Green, Beige, and Black.
 
Both phones will likely be announced in August and are expected to be significantly cheaper than their predecessors.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for 10 percent off!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | 256GB Storage | US Version

$200 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds boast ANC, crush-proof design, trackable case
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds boast ANC, crush-proof design, trackable case
Apple Wallet will support IDs and door locks with iOS 15
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Apple Wallet will support IDs and door locks with iOS 15
What is Ultra Wideband: AirTags, Apple Wallet, Car key & more
by Martin Filipov,  1
What is Ultra Wideband: AirTags, Apple Wallet, Car key & more
AT&T adds free Google Stadia Pro gaming subscription to unlimited 5G plans and phones
by Daniel Petrov,  1
AT&T adds free Google Stadia Pro gaming subscription to unlimited 5G plans and phones
A 'regular' OnePlus Nord 2 is totally happening and could be released in July
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
A 'regular' OnePlus Nord 2 is totally happening and could be released in July
When Verizon mimicked its free 5G iPhone offer, AT&T moved the goalposts with a 3-year phone contract
by Daniel Petrov,  0
When Verizon mimicked its free 5G iPhone offer, AT&T moved the goalposts with a 3-year phone contract
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless