Rumor: Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come in 'Cream' color option

Young now says that the previously mentioned beige paint job will be more of a cream shade.





Fold 3 colors Black, Cream, Green and Silver. Previously referred to Beige now called Cream. pic.twitter.com/v1uTCRkizG — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 8, 2021



In all, the Z Fold 3 is rumored to be available in four colors, which is a more generous selection when compared to Z Fold 2's Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black if you exclude the special Thom Browne and Aston Martin Racing editions.



The OG Fold came in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, and Astro Blue Fold.



Leaked marketing images also imply that Z Fold 2's Mystic theme will be dropped and the phone will instead embrace a more simplistic look.





The overall design will largely remain the same, except for a few subtle changes to the camera array and screen size. The main screen is expected to have a cleaner look because Samsung is highly likely to go for an under-display camera instead of a pinhole type. We also expect a smaller gap between the two halves of the internal folding display.



The Z Fold 3 will also allegedly offer S Pen support. Other rumored specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 4,380mAh battery, and 120Hz screens. It's sure shaping up to be one of the best of the best phones of 2021



Today's rumor follows a leak from yesterday that said the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 will at least be available in Light Violet, Green, Beige, and Black.



Both phones will likely be announced in August and are expected to be significantly cheaper than their predecessors.





