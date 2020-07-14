Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more

No 108MP camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung has plans to include five cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Leading the way is a 12-megapixel primary shooter on the back of the foldable that has likely been borrowed from the Galaxy S20. The decision means Samsung is reserving its controversial 108-megapixel camera for Ultra-branded flagships.Accompanying the main camera is said to be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel telephoto zoom camera that presumably supports 3x hybrid zoom. Both of these are understood to have been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 too.