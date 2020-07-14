Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 concept render by Ben Geskin
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is no longer expected to make an appearance next to the Galaxy Note 20 family at Unpacked next month. But thanks to an extensive report from South Korea's ETNews, most of the foldable’s specifications have now leaked.
Bigger displays with a thinner, more durable design
Foldable devices stand out because of their unique displays, and the information provided today suggests Samsung has several upgrades in the pipeline. The panel on the inside is reportedly growing from 7.3-inches on the original Galaxy Fold to 7.7-inches on the second-gen model.
The Super AMOLED display supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung has implemented Y-OCTA technology too, which allows touchscreen circuitry to be directly patterned on the OLED panel without the need for a separate layer, resulting in a thinner display and lower production costs.
No mention of whether Samsung has plans to use notch or punch-hole technology was made in the report today, but the South Korean company is enlarging the external display quite dramatically. Whereas the original Galaxy Fold offered a 4.3-inch screen, the Fold 2 will boast a 6.23-inch alternative.
For practicality reasons, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks set to offer a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner rather than an in-display solution.
Samsung has plans to include five cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Leading the way is a 12-megapixel primary shooter on the back of the foldable that has likely been borrowed from the Galaxy S20. The decision means Samsung is reserving its controversial 108-megapixel camera for Ultra-branded flagships.
Accompanying the main camera is said to be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel telephoto zoom camera that presumably supports 3x hybrid zoom. Both of these are understood to have been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 too.
Regarding the inside, it seems Samsung has chosen the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset to power the smartphone internationally with no plans for an inferior Exynos variant.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also ship with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage as standard. MicroSD card support is not expected, but a pricier variant with 512GB of storage is said to be on the way.
Samsung is planning two separate batteries which should offer a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 25W wired fast charging with 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Android 10 with One UI 2.5 is to be expected straight out of the box as well.
No 108MP camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 2
There is no word yet on whether Samsung has plans to include a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Completing the setup are two 10-megapixel selfie cameras. One of these is positioned above the external display while the other sits towards the top of the larger internal panel.
Snapdragon 865+, up to 512GB of storage, 25W fast charging
