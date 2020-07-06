Patents Huawei

Huawei’s next foldable may be called Mate V

Jul 06, 2020
When the first flexible screen smartphone made headlines more than a year ago, people were polarized in their opinions about the new futuristic technology. Many saw it as a gimmick and the high price wasn’t helping either. Nevertheless, manufacturers embraced the idea and started to include foldable models in their portfolio. We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Motorola RAZR (2019), and the Huawei Mate X. This fall we expect more foldable devices to be unveiled and now we have a hint about the name of one of them.

On July 3, 2020, Huawei Technologies filed a trademark at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the brand name Mate V, LetsGoDigital reports. The trademark is categorized as Class 9, which includes a broad range of electronics. However, Huawei used similar one-letter monikers for smartphones before. The Mate S was the first pressure-sensitive phone of the company, and the Mate X was, of course, the first foldable.

It’s quite possible that the next foldable Huawei, which is expected in late 2020, will adopt the Mate V name. The Chinese company filed a patent earlier this year, describing a foldable phone similar to the Galaxy Fold, with an inward folding screen. On the other hand, Huawei may opt for a different concept altogether, resembling the Motorola RAZR design (Samsung more or less did the same with the Galaxy Z Flip).

Of course, we’re talking about just a trademark at this point. Companies often have the practice to trademark various names just in case, so the Huawei Mate V may never come to life (at least, as a foldable phone). We’re in for an exciting Autumn, though. The Galaxy Note 20 will be unveiled soon, and despite rumors about a delay, we might see the Apple iPhone 12 series as soon as September.

