Huawei’s next foldable may be called Mate V

When the first flexible screen smartphone made headlines more than a year ago, people were polarized in their opinions about the new futuristic technology. Many saw it as a gimmick and the high price wasn’t helping either. Nevertheless, manufacturers embraced the idea and started to include foldable models in their portfolio. We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Fold
, the Motorola RAZR (2019)
, and the Huawei Mate X
. This fall we expect more foldable devices to be unveiled and now we have a hint about the name of one of them.
On July 3, 2020, Huawei Technologies filed a trademark at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the brand name Mate V, LetsGoDigital
reports. The trademark is categorized as Class 9, which includes a broad range of electronics. However, Huawei used similar one-letter monikers for smartphones before. The Mate S was the first pressure-sensitive phone of the company, and the Mate X was, of course, the first foldable.
It’s quite possible that the next foldable Huawei, which is expected in late 2020, will adopt the Mate V name. The Chinese company filed a patent earlier this year, describing a foldable phone
similar to the Galaxy Fold, with an inward folding screen. On the other hand, Huawei may opt for a different concept altogether, resembling the Motorola RAZR design (Samsung more or less did the same with the Galaxy Z Flip
).
Of course, we’re talking about just a trademark at this point. Companies often have the practice to trademark various names just in case, so the Huawei Mate V may never come to life (at least, as a foldable phone). We’re in for an exciting Autumn, though. The Galaxy Note 20
will be unveiled soon, and despite rumors about a delay
, we might see the Apple iPhone 12
series as soon as September.