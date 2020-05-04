Samsung

Samsung Q1 investment in research and development surpasses previous records

Iskra Petrova
Iskra Petrova
May 04, 2020, 2:39 AM
Recently, Samsung announced its financial results and marked some decrease in smartphone sales, most likely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, SamMobile now reports that despite the decrease, Samsung has not given up on researching and innovating in the field of technology. Reportedly, the South-Korea-based tech giant has invested $4.37 billion in its research and development team for the first quarter of 2020.

Previously, Samsung’s R&D team received an investment of $4.34 billion in the last quarter of 2018, which the company considered a record and now, it’s breaking it, despite the challenging situation around the world.

Samsung’s first quarter of 2020’s investment in R&D equals to 9.7% of the sales produced by Samsung Electronics. In comparison, for last year, that percentage stood at 9.6%. For the totality of 2019, Samsung invested $16.47 billion in order to find ways to innovate.

Recently, a study that Samsung cited revealed that it holds the highest number of granted 5G patents in the world, surpassing Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, as well as Qualcomm and ZTE. Reportedly, the company also plans to invest in research of semiconductor processes, quantum dot screens and larger camera sensors.

