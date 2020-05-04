Samsung Q1 investment in research and development surpasses previous records
Previously, Samsung’s R&D team received an investment of $4.34 billion in the last quarter of 2018, which the company considered a record and now, it’s breaking it, despite the challenging situation around the world.
Samsung’s first quarter of 2020’s investment in R&D equals to 9.7% of the sales produced by Samsung Electronics. In comparison, for last year, that percentage stood at 9.6%. For the totality of 2019, Samsung invested $16.47 billion in order to find ways to innovate.
Recently, a study that Samsung cited revealed that it holds the highest number of granted 5G patents in the world, surpassing Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, as well as Qualcomm and ZTE. Reportedly, the company also plans to invest in research of semiconductor processes, quantum dot screens and larger camera sensors.